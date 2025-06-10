

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in May, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.8 percent rise in April. That was in line with the flash data published on June 4. In March, the inflation rate was 2.7 percent.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco quickened to 5.4 percent from 4.1 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent. On the other hand, transport charges continued to decline by 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, as estimated.



