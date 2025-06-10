Leading Premium German chocolate brand sets a new standard in food safety and supply chain transparency by sharing traceability data with retail partners

Ritter Sport USA, Inc., the beloved German chocolate brand known for its iconic square bars and commitment to sustainability, has joined the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® to share outbound food traceability data with its current and future U.S. retail customers. Ritter Sport is taking a forward-focused approach to traceability, as major retailers and wholesalers now require more extensive data for a wider range of foods than what is mandated by the FDA's FSMA 204 food traceability final rule.

"Our decision to improve product traceability was driven by our commitment to doing what's right for our customers both retail partners and the shoppers they serve," said Ralf Hilpuesch, CEO of Ritter Sport USA. "ReposiTrak enables us to proactively deliver the most complete and accurate food traceability data through a single, centralized platform. This step reflects our dedication to food safety, product integrity and transparency in every chocolate square we produce."

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is the industry's largest and fastest-growing platform for food traceability, enabling seamless data sharing between suppliers and retailers without the need for additional hardware, software or manual effort. Ritter Sport will utilize the network to deliver traceability data to its U.S. retail partners for every outbound shipment enhancing transparency and collaboration across the supply chain.

"Ritter Sport is leading by example," said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. "They're setting a precedent for food manufacturers around the world taking on traceability because it's the right thing for their customers and because the FDA has signaled that the FTL will only grow from here. That's the kind of leadership that will shape the future of food traceability."

Ritter Sport's decision to voluntarily share traceability data exemplifies a growing movement among food manufacturers to prioritize safety, build trust and modernize operations regardless of regulatory mandates.

With this integration, Ritter Sport gains the ability to:

Share outbound traceability data with its current and future U.S. retail customers

Streamline supply chain communications and reduce response time in the event of a recall or investigation

Strengthen customer relationships through transparency and accountability

In addition to openly sharing traceability data with retailer partners, Ritter Sport is committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing across the entire supply chain, aiming to trace 100% of its cocoa back down to the farming organization by 2025.

About Ritter Sport

Established in 1912, Ritter Sport is a fourth-generation, family-owned company known for its signature square-shaped German chocolate, quality ingredients, vibrant snap-open packaging and commitment to sustainability. Ritter Sport's mission is to do the right thing to create really good chocolate and is the first major chocolate bar manufacturer to source 100% certified cocoa through its El Cacao programs and farmer partnerships. To learn more about Ritter Sport, visit www.ritter-sport.com/en.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite consisting of three product families: food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions. ReposiTrak's integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit www.repositrak.com

