

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production expanded for the first time in three months in April, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



Industrial output rose 1.0 percent month-over-month in April, after remaining flat in March. The expected increase was only 0.1 percent.



Among sectors, production of consumer goods grew the most, by 1.8 percent, followed by capital goods output with 0.8 percent growth. Intermediate goods production was also 0.2 percent higher, while the energy sector remained stable.



Year-on-year, the decline in industrial production recovered 0.3 percent in April versus a 1.8 percent fall in March. The modest growth was driven by energy and consumer goods segments.



