

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced that he is reconstituting the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, a committee that issues official government recommendations on immunizations.



Secretary Kennedy said that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is removing all the 17 sitting members of the ACIP committee and will replace them with new members currently under consideration.



The Health Secretary said he took the move to restore public trust in vaccines.



He alleged that conflicts of interest in the outgoing Committee were responsible for undermining trust in vaccinations.



'Today we are prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda,' Kennedy said. 'The public must know that unbiased science - evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest - guides the recommendations of our health agencies.'



The new ACIP members will ensure that government scientific activities are informed by the most credible, reliable, and impartial scientific evidence available.



Kennedy Jr alleged that the previous administration made a concerted effort to lock in public health ideology and limit the incoming administration's ability to take the proper actions to restore public trust in vaccines.



'A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science,' Kennedy said. 'ACIP's new members will prioritize public health and evidence-based medicine. The Committee will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas. The entire world once looked to American health regulators for guidance, inspiration, scientific impartiality, and unimpeachable integrity. Public trust has eroded. Only through radical transparency and gold standard science, will we earn it back.'



