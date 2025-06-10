

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 3.14 billion in April from EUR 2.66 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.85 billion.



Exports declined 5.2 percent annually in April, while imports rose by 0.4 percent.



During the first four months of this year, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 11.6 billion, up from EUR 9.3 billion in the corresponding period last year. Both exports and imports increased by 0.5 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively.



