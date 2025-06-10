Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNWS | ISIN: NL00150005Y4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EN
Tradegate
10.06.25 | 13:24
16,300 Euro
+8,67 % +1,300
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARVARIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARVARIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,50016,00014:47
15,80016,30014:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 12:54 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pharvaris N.V.: Pharvaris Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ZUG, Switzerland, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the annual general meeting of shareholders will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 16:00 CEST (10:00 a.m. EDT).

All relevant documents and information relating to the annual general meeting, including the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting, are or will be made available in the "Investors" section of Pharvaris' website under "Events & Presentations". The documents will also be made available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting should register as described in the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting.

About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of oral therapies to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.