ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino acquires assets from Ecosystem for increased distribution power in France and DOM-TOM

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino, the global health and wellness brand from Scandinavia, has acquired the rights to French direct selling company Ecosystem's distributor database and associated customer records, inventory and IP rights via an asset deal. This is another strategically important step in Zinzino's growth plans focused on improving personal health and well-being on a global scale with innovative biotechnology and a pioneering product portfolio marketed through direct sales.

Ecosystem is a French direct selling company based in Paris with the majority of its activities and sales in France and its overseas territories (DOM-TOM). The brand portfolio offers a range of innovative products in the fields of well-being, nutrition and health.

A visionary mindset, tech-first perspective, test-based nutrition with cellular-level nutrition, as well as a strong position to capitalise on current trends will shape the foundation of the partnership with Ecosystem. Following the acquisitions of VMA Life in 2020, Enhanzz in 2022, Xelliss and ACN in 2024, as well as the asset acquisitions of Zurvita and Valentus in 2025, Zinzino has been looking for further investments to maintain its sustainable, profitable growth, strengthen its distribution power, expand into new markets and leverage the product portfolio in new consumer areas.

- "Personalised advice and tailored solutions are the future, and not just in health and wellness," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino and Frédéric Pottecher, CEO of Ecosystem. "Together, we have many years of combined industry experience and everything it takes to drive the modern, personalised shopping experience through direct sales."

Zinzino acquires Ecosystem's distributor organisation, customer base, inventory and the IP rights to the product portfolio. The business, which had a turnover of over SEK 40 million last year, mainly in France and the associated Dom-Tom territories. The merger is expected to generate strong growth through the synergies that arise in the joint networks and profitability will thus be able to develop very well through the use of Zinzino's existing technical platform and organisation.

Zinzino will pay a fixed purchase price of SEK 5.5 million at closing, divided into 50% cash and 50% newly issued Zinzino shares. In addition, there will be conditional additional considerations based on the sales development generated by the acquired distributor organisation during the period 2025-2030. The total additional considerations are estimated to amount to SEK 10 million but can, at maximum outcome, amount to SEK 45 million and shall be 100% settled with newly issued Zinzino shares. The cash part of the purchase price is financed with own cash.

