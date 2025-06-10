Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Dufresne to the Nine Mile Metal's Technical Advisory Committee, effective June 4th, 2025.

Mike Dufresne, MS, P.GEO - Technical Advisory Committee

Mr. Dufresne is the President and Co-Founder of APEX Geoscience Ltd., Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. A world leading firm with over 100 geological and geophysical professionals operating in over 35 countries. He is a registered Professional Geologist (P.Geo) with APEGNB. Mr. Dufresne was personally part of the exploration team responsible for the discovery of the George - Goose Lake deposits (est. 4+ million ounces of gold), the Three Bluffs deposit (est. 760 ounces of gold) in Nunavut, and the Perseverance gold deposit in western Australia.

Apex Geoscience is a global leader in geological and geoscience consultancy renowned across the industry for its comprehensive and integrated earth science services. Apex Geoscience is a full-service, independent geological consulting firm that specializes in project implementation, geological and geophysical field services, and geological interpretation and reporting, including resource estimation services. They are an integral component of your exploration team from design to implementation to data acquisition to program execution and interpretation to reporting.

Mike and Apex specialize in Copper-Gold and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) style exploration models. Apex's expertise spans a wide range of commodities and deposit types worldwide including a full spectrum of VMS style deposits. Specific VMS exploration includes Projects such as Wolverine, Chu Chua, Myrna Falls, Red Mountain and the Chester Deposit in the Bathurst Camp.

The addition of Mike and Apex Geoscience rounds out the technical team bringing expertise in multi-disciplined VMS exploration in the Bathurst Mining Camp. Together with EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc's data acquisition and interpretation completed to date, Nine Mile is now strongly positioned to advance its VMS portfolio in 2025 and beyond, starting with exploration on multiple projects including the previously announced West Wedge & TriBag Drill Programs (Targets #3 & #4). See below Figure 1.

"Our technical team is looking forward to working with Mike and his team of experts at Apex Geoscience on our portfolios, especially our Wedge and Nine Mile Brook Projects. Mike will help move us forward to our 2025 exploration program goals and he brings a wealth of VMS experience and knowledge, specifically on the BMC. The data acquisition and work to date from EarthEx, now combined with Mike & Apex, gives us an incredibly powerful data & interpretation team based on local geology and leading-edge geophysics. Our team is second to none," stated Gary Lohman, V.P. Exploration.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director stated, "We have known Mike for several years now and we couldn't be more pleased to finally welcome him as an active member of our Technical Advisory Committee. As we have demonstrated over the past several years, our commitment to technical exploration, a necessary component for the discovery of the next new deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp, we now have the quality to position ourselves for many successes in our future."





FIGURE 1: Nine Mile Metals Western VMS Project Portfolio (The Wedge - California Lake - Canoe Landing Lake)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/254961_092886b6c4fefb45_002full.jpg

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on Critical Minerals VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.

