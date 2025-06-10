Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the first assay results from its ongoing Phase Three drilling program at the Arthington target within its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia. The first two diamond drill holes of this phase, ADD033 and ADD034, have returned broad intercepts of near-surface gold mineralization that validate Zodiac Gold's geological model and demonstrate the growing potential of the Arthington system.

Highlights of ADD033 and ADD034 include:

ADD033: 12m at 3.31 g/t Au ( including 7m at 5.26 g/t Au ), 9.5m at 1.08 g/t Au (including 3.49m at 2.04 g/t Au) and 4.04m at 2.15 g/t Au, beginning 30m below surface.

( ), 9.5m at 1.08 g/t Au (including 3.49m at 2.04 g/t Au) and 4.04m at 2.15 g/t Au, beginning 30m below surface. ADD034: 20.55m at 1.17 g/t Au (including 3.25m at 2.27 g/t Au and 2m at 4.58 g/t Au), beginning 55m below surface.

David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "These initial results from Arthington are a clear validation of our team's technical thesis and strategic targeting. Encountering strong gold grades across significant widths near surface confirms the robust nature of the system we are uncovering. Importantly, these holes reveal both continuity and scale, critical ingredients in defining a major discovery. We believe the Todi Project is evolving into one of the most compelling gold exploration stories in West Africa, and we're only just beginning to unlock its full potential."

Map 1: Results from ADD033 and ADD034 with interpreted mineralized zones at the Arthington target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

ADD033 and ADD034 targeted interpreted mineralized zones beneath the Red Hill Field artisanal workings. The results have not only confirmed the Company's interpretation but also reduced the drill spacing to 50 meters, further derisking the Arthington target. Gold mineralized zones are west-northwest-trending, dipping between 60 and 90o to the south-southwest, and are hosted in sheared amphibolite and melanocratic gneiss. Significant intersections in holes on adjacent sections are shown on Map 1.

Drill hole collar data for ADD033 and ADD034 is shown in Table 1 and significant intersections are shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Collar Data for ADD033 and ADD034

Hole ID Easting (WGS84) Northing (WGS84) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) ADD033 323452 722616 65 0 -50 161.10 ADD034 323335 722622 60 12 -50 181.05

Table 2: Significant Intersections - ADD033 and ADD034

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Average Au (g/t) ADD033 11.6 12.6 1.00 0.27 ADD033 16.9 18 1.10 0.21 ADD033 34 39 5.00 0.34 ADD033 42 46.04 4.04 2.15 Including 44 45 1.00 6.28 ADD033 49.5 59 9.50 1.08 Including 53.31 56.8 3.49 2.04 ADD033 68 69 1.00 0.25 ADD033 71 72 1.00 0.34 ADD033 76 88 12.00 3.31 Including 78 85 7.00 5.26 Including 81 82 1.00 11.73 ADD033 92.62 94.6 1.98 0.60 ADD033 97 99.19 2.19 0.43 ADD033 109.75 110.83 1.08 0.62 ADD033 122.8 123.8 1.00 0.24 ADD033 135 136 1.00 1.09 ADD033 142 143 1.00 0.27 ADD034 44 48 4.00 0.43 ADD034 57 61 4.00 0.29 ADD034 74.45 95 20.55 1.17 Including 76.75 80 3.25 2.27 Including 84 86 2.00 4.58 ADD034 98 99 1.00 0.95 ADD034 113 115 2.00 0.48 ADD034 123 125 2.00 0.22 ADD034 128 129 1.00 0.20

Note that significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.2 g/t Au with a minimum length of 1m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.2 g/t Au. Intervals are drilled rather than true thicknesses and it is estimated that true thicknesses for the intervals in ADD033 and ADD034 are approximately 70-90% of drilled thickness.

Drilling, Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

The drilling program at Arthington is being completed by a Fordia Eider 2000 diamond drill rig with HQ and NQ core diameter. Core recoveries for holes ADD033 and ADD034 were approaching 100% overall. The easting, northing and elevation data shown in Table 1 have been recorded using handheld GPS only and will be surveyed by differential GPS at a later date.

Drill core was transported a short distance from the drill site to the Company's exploration camp at Arthington. After geological logging, the core was cut along the long axis using a diamond core saw, with half being sampled and half retained. Where the core was too soft for cutting (in the oxide zone), the core was split using a spatula. Core sampling was completed by Zodiac Gold's geological team, supervised by senior company personnel. All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to SGS Liberia in Monrovia for sample preparation (SGS method PRP87). Each sample was analyzed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by SGS Ghana (SGS method FAA505). All samples returning a grade over 10 g/t Au will be reanalyzed by 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (SGS method FAG505). Final data from samples above 10 g/t Au is awaited, specifically for sample DD5957 (11.73 g/t Au) from 81 to 82m in ADD033.

SGS Ghana is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for the methods described above. SGS Liberia is not an accredited laboratory but follows standard SGS sample preparation procedures. SGS is independent of Zodiac Gold. In addition to the laboratory's quality control program, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program is implemented by the Company, including the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates to ensure reliable assay results. Quality assurance and quality control data are monitored by the Company.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi gold project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

