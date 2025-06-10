poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will display the first prototype LCoS light engine projector for AR smart glasses integrated with the company's TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting technology, in booth S31 at AWE USA 2025 in Long Beach, California, June 10 12, 2025. The prototype includes a Goeroptics 28-degree field of view opto-mechanical light engine developed with an OP3011 VGA LCoS microdisplay from OMNIVISION in a compact 7.5x7.5x17.0 mm form factor.

"This prototype highlighting our size and performance-improved TWedge® TS4 (Technical Sample 4) reflects continued progress addressing design challenges for AR device OEMs," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "Our collaborative efforts with Goeroptics and OMNIVISION extends the available AR waveguide microdisplay platforms, providing options for design engineers and delivering significant visual user experience improvements with tunable optics."

"Goeroptics is excited to collaborate with poLight and OMNIVISION to develop the industry's first LCoS light engine projector integrated with TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting technology. We look forward to differentiating our AR microdisplay light engine offerings enabled by our strategic partnership, while serving our mutual smart glasses OEM customers," stated Kehan Tian, Chief Technology Officer, Goeroptics.

"We're excited to collaborate with poLight and Goeroptics to drive innovation in AR display technology," said Devang Patel, Director of Emerging Marketing at OMNIVISION. "By integrating our OP3011 (640*640) LCoS microdisplay with poLight's TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting technology, we're able to deliver enhanced image clarity and immersive visual performance in a compact footprint-critical for next-generation AR smart glasses. We look forward to expanding the applications of LCoS technology across future wearable devices."

A live demonstration of the TS4 2x2 wobulation pixel-shifting technology operating at 120Hz projected on the Goeroptics OP3011 light engine is under development and scheduled for availability in Q3 2025.

The poLight team invites you to visit our booth to see exclusive samples and demos of our TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting and TLens® autofocus camera technology. Contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens® which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens® enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

About Goeroptics

Founded in 2012, Goeroptics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goertek and a pioneering leader in the global VR/AR industry, specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of optical components and modules for VR, AR, and pico projection applications, and automotive electronics, etc. After years of development, Goeroptics has emerged as one of the leading manufacturers of XR-related optical components worldwide. It boasts strong capabilities in designing, developing and manufacturing XR optical lenses, optical imaging modules, DLP projectors, and automotive HUD components. Its products are widely used in VR/AR, smart home, automotive electronics, and many other fields. For more information, please visit https://www.goeroptics.com.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; machine vision; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

