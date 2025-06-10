Novo Nordisk A/S: ADA 2025: Novo Nordisk highlights strong portfolio data with new semaglutide and CagriSema results, redefining possibilities in obesity and diabetes care

Novo Nordisk to present data from STEP UP trial on a higher dose of Wegovy ® (semaglutide 7.2 mg) for those in need of greater weight loss

Data will expand semaglutide evidence in both a clinical and real-world setting, including cardiometabolic and kidney health benefits for those with obesity and diabetes

Novo Nordisk continues to pioneer obesity innovation, including presentation of full Phase 3 REDEFINE 1 and 2 trial results, providing insights into the transformational potential of CagriSema





Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 June - Novo Nordisk today announced that new data from its industry-leading portfolio in metabolic and cardiovascular health will be showcased at the upcoming American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions taking place in Chicago US, 20 - 23 June 2025.

A total of 29 abstracts will be presented, including trials investigating the weight loss efficacy of higher dose Wegovy® (semaglutide 7.2 mg) in people with obesity (STEP UP) and those with obesity and type 2 diabetes (STEP UP T2D) as a new option for those in need of greater weight loss. New data will offer additional evidence of the broader cardiovascular and kidney health benefits of semaglutide for people with type 2 diabetes through analyses of the SOUL, STRIDE and FLOW trials, as well as insights from further real-world studies of semaglutide 2.4 mg.

The presentation of the CagriSema REDEFINE 1 and 2 trials are the first ever Phase 3 data presented on a GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist combination, offering insights into the transformational potential of this investigational medicine. Data will also be presented on pipeline candidate amycretin, demonstrating Novo Nordisk's commitment to obesity innovation and individualised healthcare solutions.

On 22 June, Novo Nordisk will also host an R&D investor event on their metabolic and cardiovascular health portfolio to cover the science and abstracts presented at the congress. The event will be accessible via a live webcast on the Novo Nordisk investor website.

"Aiming to address individual needs and preferences for better health, we look forward to providing a higher dose of Wegovy® (semaglutide 7.2 mg) for people with obesity in need of more significant weight loss, alongside the broader health benefits seen with semaglutide," said Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president of Product & Portfolio Strategy at Novo Nordisk. "Semaglutide has shown comprehensive and disease-modifying effects across the metabolic and cardiovascular health spectrum, and the data presented at ADA 2025 for Wegovy®, Rybelsus®, and Ozempic® will add to this evidence base as we aspire to a future where semaglutide is a foundational therapy that can provide people with comprehensive protection, early enough to make a difference."

"We recognise the complex interplay between cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and obesity, which require a personalised treatment approach," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk. "As we look to further build an impactful portfolio of medicines to address patient needs, our data presented at ADA 2025 demonstrates not only how we are already delivering for a wide range of these needs with semaglutide, but that we are continuing to invest in innovation to support people living with serious chronic disease."

Novo Nordisk data overview at ADA 2025:

ADA Scientific Sessions:

Diabetes and peripheral artery disease-evolving role of GLP-1 RA and new insights from the STRIDE trial - Saturday 21 June; 13:30-15:00 CDT

Efficacy and Safety of CagriSema 2.4 mg/2.4 mg in Adults with Overweight/Obesity-The REDEFINE 1 and REDEFINE 2 clinical trials - Sunday 22 June; 8:00-9:30 CDT

SOUL trial-effects of oral semaglutide on cardiovascular (and other) outcomes in people with type 2 diabetes at high CV risk - Sunday 22 June; 16:30-18:00 CDT





Novo Nordisk poster and oral presentations:

Ozempic® (once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg)

Impact of semaglutide on kidney, cardiovascular, and mortality outcomes by baseline BMI and weight loss in people with T2D and CKD: data from the FLOW Trial. Poster presentation (1971-LB poster) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Once-weekly semaglutide versus placebo for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease in Denmark: a long-term cost effectiveness analysis based on FLOW. Poster presentation (782-P) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Changes in clinical measures in US adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) who received once-weekly (OW) semaglutide. Poster presentation (838-P) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Changes in clinical measures among US adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) receiving once-weekly semaglutide (sema OW) vs. oral antidiabetic medications (ADMs). Poster presentation (2005-LB poster) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Effect of type 2 diabetes characteristics on semaglutide treatment in people with type 2 diabetes and peripheral artery disease: a post-hoc analysis of the STRIDE Trial. Oral presentation (291-OR) - Monday 23 June; 13:30-13:45 CDT





Rybelsus® (once-daily oral semaglutide)

Real-world impact of oral semaglutide (sema) alone and vs DPP-4is on weight, BMI and HbA1c outcomes in type 2 diabetes (T2D): an observational study (PAUSE). Poster presentation (732-P) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Oral semaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes by baseline A1c and BMI in people with type?2 diabetes in the SOUL trial. Oral presentation (292-OR) - Monday 23 June; 13:45-14:00 CDT

Wegovy® (once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg)

Demographic and clinical characteristics associated with real-world persistence on semaglutide for weight management in the USA. Poster presentation (786-P) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Two-year real-world effectiveness of semaglutide in patients with obesity or overweight. Poster presentation (1733-P) - Monday 23 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Reduction of the 10-Year ASCVD risk in patients with overweight or obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg in routine clinical care: a real-world study. Poster presentation (1734-P) - Monday 23 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT





Once-weekly semaglutide 7.2 mg

Efficacy and safety of semaglutide 7.2 mg in obesity: STEP UP trial. Poster presentation (1966-LB ePoster) - Saturday 21 June; 13:30-15:00 CDT

Efficacy and safety of semaglutide 7.2 mg in obesity: STEP UP trial. Poster presentation (1966-LB poster) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Efficacy and safety of semaglutide 7.2 mg in obesity and type 2 diabetes: STEP UP T2D trial. Poster presentation (1978-LB poster) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT





CagriSema

Effect of combined therapy with once-weekly subcutaneous cagrilintide 2.4 mg and semaglutide 2.4 mg (CagriSema) on energy intake, gastric emptying, and appetite in adults with overweight or obesity. Poster presentation (1969-LB poster) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Diabetes, cagrisema-induced weight loss in diet-induced obese rats relies on preserved mitochondrial leak respiration in skeletal muscle. Poster presentation (1693-P) -Monday 23 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Amycretin/amylin

The amylin receptor selective agonist NN1213 reduces food intake and body weight in rats without decreasing calcium plasma levels. Oral presentation (86-OR) - Friday 20 June; 14:45-15:00 CDT

Amycretin, a novel, unimolecular GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist: results of a phase 1b/2a clinical trial. Poster presentation (2002-LB poster) -Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Once-weekly insulin icodec

Efficacy and hypoglycemia outcomes with once-weekly insulin icodec vs once-daily basal insulin in T2D by diabetes duration: ONWARDS 1-5. Poster presentation (816-P) - Saturday 21 June; 12:30- 13:30 CDT

Efficacy and hypoglycemia outcomes with once-weekly insulin icodec vs once-daily basal insulin in T2D by baseline A1C: ONWARDS 1-5. Poster presentation (822-P) - Saturday 21 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Efficacy and hypoglycemia outcomes with once-weekly insulin icodec vs once-daily basal insulin in T2D by baseline BMI: ONWARDS 1-5. Poster presentation (819-P) - Saturday 21 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT





Once-weekly IcoSema

CGM-derived model-based postprandial glucose with IcoSema vs other insulin regimens: a post hoc analysis of COMBINE 1 and 3 . Poster presentation (815-P) - Saturday 21 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

A1C and hypoglycemia outcomes with once-weekly IcoSema vs comparators in T2D by kidney function. Poster presentation (804-P) - Saturday 21 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

CGM-based outcomes in adults with T2D receiving IcoSema vs comparators: post hoc analysis of COMBINE 1 and 3. Poster presentation (830-P) - Saturday 21 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Comparison of characteristics among individuals with established vs newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes during ischemic stroke hospitalization - a retrospective cohort study. Poster presentation (1373-P) - Saturday 21 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Digital Health

Effect of telemonitoring using connected devices on insulin injection adherence in people living with T2D. Oral presentation (315-OR) - Monday 23 June; 13:30-13:45 CDT

Tracking treatment outcomes using the semaglutide patient support solution app. Poster presentation (1098-P) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

General diabetes

Prevalence and factors for treatment failure with sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor (SGLT2i) in US adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D). Poster presentation (909-P) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Macrovascular and microvascular complications in Medicare patients with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease from 2006-2021: incidence stratified by sex, age, and race/ethnicity. Poster presentation (1870-LB poster) - Sunday 22 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT

Elevated body mass index at type 2 diabetes diagnosis is associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease and kidney outcomes. Poster presentation (427-P) - Monday 23 June; 12:30-13:30 CDT





General obesity

Health utilities of people with obesity in Taiwan: a nationwide representative analysis. Publication Only (63-PUB)





About semaglutide

Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), which mimics the effects of the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1. Semaglutide has been tested in several robust clinical development programmes and outcome studies in cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, liver disease and other related cardiometabolic diseases. It has a cumulative exposure of over 33 million patient-years since 2018.1

Semaglutide is marketed under the brand names Wegovy® (once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg injection), Ozempic® (once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg injection), and Rybelsus® (once-daily oral semaglutide 14 mg).

About CagriSema

Once-weekly subcutaneous CagriSema is being investigated by Novo Nordisk as a treatment for adults with overweight or obesity (REDEFINE programme) and as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes (REIMAGINE programme). CagriSema is a fixed-dose combination of a long-acting amylin analogue, cagrilintide 2.4 mg and semaglutide 2.4 mg. The two molecules induce weight loss by reducing hunger, increasing feelings of fullness, thereby helping people eat less and reduce their calorie intake.

About amycretin

Amycretin is a unimolecular long-acting GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist under development by Novo Nordisk, to provide an efficacious and convenient treatment for adults with overweight or obesity and as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes. Amycretin is developed for oral and subcutaneous administration.

About once-weekly basal insulin icodec

Insulin icodec is a once-weekly basal insulin analogue designed to cover the basal insulin requirements for a full week with a single subcutaneous injection.

About once-weekly IcoSema

Once-weekly IcoSema is a fixed-ratio combination of a once-weekly basal insulin icodec and once-weekly semaglutide (700U/2 mg per millilitre). IcoSema is titrated in the same way as insulin, with a maximum weekly dose of 350 dose steps (ie 350 U insulin icodec/1mg semaglutide).

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 77,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

