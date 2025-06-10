BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Showcases InteropONE and RelayONE at Colorado Fire & Aviation Summit

Field deployment validates real-world performance of BK's mission-critical communications solutions

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) ("BK Technologies" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced the successful deployment of its InteropONE and RelayONE technologies during the Colorado Fire and Aviation Summit, a multi-agency training event held in Boulder, Colorado.

The training exercise had approximately 75 emergency personnel attendees including participants from the Colorado National Guard, the Nebraska National Guard, the Department of Fire Prevention and Control, Boulder City Fire and Boulder Rural Fire. As part of the exercise, participants utilized two core offerings from the Company's BK ONE suite:

InteropONE, the Company's Push-To-Talk Over Broadband (PTToB) service that enables the on-demand creation of user groups to include anyone with an active smartphone

RelayONE, a rapidly deployed portable repeater kit designed to extend range and facilitate interoperability among different types of public safety and military radios.

During the exercise, personnel encountered a temporary issue with a legacy LMR (Land Mobile Radio) repeater. InteropONE was deployed to maintain operational communications between the helibase in the field and air base radio operators stationed at Longmont Airport.

Following the summit, the Executive Director's Office of the Colorado Department of Public Safety - Wildland Fire Logistics Branch, commented, "During the Colorado Fire and Aviation Summit we were working through an issue with our LMR repeater. BK's InteropONE was a great help in being able to communicate between our Helibase in the field and our ABROs (Air Base Radio Operator) at the Longmont Airport while the LMR repeater was being set up. With newer technology like this, it is great to be able to easily add partners to a communication system. Whether it is local, state, federal or private partners, being able to communicate easily and efficiently with all parties is crucial to emergency situations."

James Teel, General Manager of BK's Solutions Business Unit, stated, "We're proud to support public safety agencies with practical, field-proven communications tools. The Summit highlighted the challenges of multi-agency coordination and validated the performance of InteropONE and RelayONE in dynamic, real-world conditions. We believe hands-on demonstrations like this are essential to accelerating adoption and expanding our presence in mission-critical environments."

BK Technologies plans to showcase its BK ONE solutions at additional emergency preparedness events and public safety exercises across the country throughout 2025.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-specification, communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies' Solutions business focuses on new, innovative public safety LMR/broadband convergence solutions that makes first responders safer and more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

