Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company"), a fully permitted, pre-production gold and silver company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on construction progress, technical milestones, and the next phase of its growth strategy at the Montauban Project in Quebec.

With construction now advancing steadily on-site, the Company confirms the successful installation of the Humphrey Spirals-a core component of the gravity separation circuit that will be used to process historical tailings and recover gold, silver, and mica concentrate at Montauban. This milestone establishes the foundation for the plant's initial production throughput, with equipment capable of supporting up to 1,000 tonnes per day (TPD).

In parallel, spiral circuit concentrate testing is now underway, with tailings materials already sent to the lab for detailed analysis. These tests aim to confirm metallurgical assumptions that could optimize recovery, reduce reagent use, and accelerate first gold and silver pours. Final results are expected later this month and will be released upon receipt.

The Company also confirms that its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) has been finalized and will be published shortly. This PEA is based strictly on tailings material and does not yet include any upside from hard rock potential, which remains a key driver of future exploration.

Separately, ESGold's Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey results are nearing completion and will be released before the end of the month. The Company is completing a comprehensive 3D geological model that integrates this seismic data with historical geophysics, defining the scale, depth, and structure of known and previously untested zones at Montauban.

Additional material corporate developments are in progress and will be released in due course.

"The month ahead will be one of the most pivotal in ESGold's story to date," said Paul Mastantuono, CEO of ESGold. "We're nearing a convergence of data, construction, and strategic milestones that will begin to show just how real and repeatable our model is. The team is energized, execution is on track, and we're proud to be turning vision into reality at Montauban."

As ESGold progresses toward production, the Company remains focused on validating a scalable clean redevelopment model that can be replicated across other legacy mining sites in the Americas. With low capex, short permitting timelines, and strong projected economics, Montauban represents the first of what could become a repeatable blueprint for value-driven, environmentally responsible mine redevelopment.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its Montauban Gold-Silver Project toward near-term production while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and strategic exploration. The Montauban Project, located 80 km west of Quebec City, combines production-readiness with untapped district-scale exploration potential.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

