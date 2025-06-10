

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index logged a faster increase in April, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The production index for industry and construction rose 3.7 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the 1.2 percent increase in March.



Industrial output was 4.1 percent higher, and construction output advanced by 2.3 percent.



Within main industrial groupings, output of consumer non-durables grew 6.0 percent, and that of capital goods showed an increase of 5.0 percent. Energy goods sector production also rose 4.7 percent, while the only segment that showed a contraction was consumer durables, which plunged by 14.7 percent.



Monthly, the production index climbed 2.1 percent in April, following a 0.6 percent increase seen in March.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News