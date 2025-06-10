NextTrip Launches Next-Generation Travel Agent Booking Platform, Welcoming Over 100 Agents to Beta Program

Platform is Designed to Eliminate Outdated Systems and Bring Cutting-Edge Efficiency Allowing Travel Professionals More Time to Focus on Growing their Business

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel, today announced the beta launch of its next-generation Travel Agent Booking Platform, with over 170 independent travel agents enrolling in the first few days. Built to modernize both the tools and experience of today's travel professionals, the platform is designed to eliminate outdated systems and bring cutting-edge efficiency to a long-underserved segment of the travel industry.

Recognizing the lack of innovation in current agent platforms, NextTrip has developed a dynamic, user-friendly system that optimizes both front-end and back-end operations. By dramatically reducing manual tasks, the platform gives agents more time to focus on growing their business through sales and client engagement, rather than time-consuming administrative work.

At the core of the platform is NextTrip's scalable Booking Engine, supported by an extensive network of Supplier Agreements offering competitive pricing and wide product availability, including flights, hotels, cruises, and packaged vacations. Agents can also benefit from customizable point-of-sale landing pages that reflect their personal brand and can be easily shared across social media channels, helping to drive traffic, boost conversions, and increase their digital presence.

A standout feature is NextTrip's Group Booking Technology, which redefines how group travel is planned and managed. The platform empowers individual travelers within a group to book their own arrangements, on their own schedule, while still remaining part of the collective reservation. This eliminates the administrative burden of manually coordinating dates, flights, and room preferences, saving agents and trip coordinators valuable time.

Additionally, travelers can personalize their experience by adding excursions, extending their stay, or choosing upgraded amenities, creating new opportunities for agents to earn incremental revenue. The Group Booking Platform can be seamlessly integrated into digital touchpoints such as email invitations, event landing pages, and conference websites, making the booking process not only efficient but also more engaging and personalized.

NextTrip's launch comes as the travel agent sector experiences a notable resurgence. According to Phocuswright, the U.S. travel agency market grew 28% in gross bookings in 2023, totaling $109.7 billion. With continued momentum expected through 2025, the role of independent agents is being redefined, making this an ideal time for disruption through modern technology.

"Agents today are entrepreneurial, digital-savvy, and eager for tools that match their ambition," said Amy Proost, Chief Revenue Officer at NextTrip. "Our platform is designed to empower them with the flexibility, automation, and marketing reach they need to thrive in today's market."

NextTrip will actively gather feedback from its beta users and continue evolving the platform to meet the dynamic needs of today's travel professionals. Future releases are expected to include enhanced social media integrations and marketing automation tools, further equipping agents to expand their reach and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel. By combining modern booking tools with immersive media and content, NextTrip offers a comprehensive suite of solutions across cruises, group travel, luxury getaways, and vacation rentals. The Company's innovative platforms, including its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels and travel-focused media brands, engage and inspire travelers during the discovery phase, driving informed decisions and seamless bookings. With a growing portfolio of B2C and B2B offerings, NextTrip delivers personalized, end-to-end travel experiences for consumers and strategic value for industry partners. For more information or to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, NextTrip's ability to effectively integrate recently acquired businesses and partnered offerings with its own business; NextTrip's continued development efforts related to its various platforms, and its Travel Agent Booking Platform in particular; market acceptance and use of the Company's platforms, and of its Travel Agent Booking Platform in particular; changes in travel, and in particular group travel, trends and use of travel agents for booking purposes; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the Company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to successfully implement its business strategy; NextTrip's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 29, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

NTRP@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-launches-next-generation-travel-agent-booking-platform-1036881