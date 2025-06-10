Anzeige
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
WKN: A2PGZM | ISIN: US48138M1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 4JMA
Tradegate
10.06.25 | 08:37
3,010 Euro
+1,01 % +0,030
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Launches Buy Now, Pay Later in Algeria, Partnership with Diar Dzair

New financing option enhances consumer purchasing power and supports digital payment adoption

ALGIERS, ALGERIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Jumia, Africa's leading e-commerce platform, has teamed up with Algerian finance provider Diar Dzair to roll out Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services for customers across Algeria. This strategic collaboration is designed to make online shopping even more accessible, offering shoppers the flexibility to split their payments while encouraging greater use of digital financial services.

By integrating BNPL capabilities into the Jumia shopping experience, Algerian consumers will now have the freedom to shop for what they need, when they need it, without the immediate financial burden of full upfront payments.

Liès-Paul Mollard, CEO of Jumia Algeria said, "This partnership with Diar Dzair marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive e-commerce environment. By offering installment-based payment options, we are empowering our customers to shop smarter and more flexibly. It's also a step toward fostering a more digital and financially inclusive economy in Algeria."

This move is expected to fuel continued growth for Jumia in the region, unlocking new opportunities to meet the evolving needs of consumers while reinforcing the platform's commitment to innovation, affordability, and convenience.

With BNPL emerging as a key trend across global e-commerce markets, Jumia's latest rollout in Algeria is part of a broader push to reshape how Africans shop online, offering more control, trust, and purchasing freedom in the digital age.

You can read more about each partnership on Jumia's corporate news page: https://group.jumia.com/news.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 9 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects approximately 70,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://group.jumia.com/.

Contacts:
Abdesslam Benzitouni
abdesslam.benzitouni@jumia.com

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/jumia-launches-buy-now-pay-later-in-algeria-partnership-with-diar-1037644

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
