Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement providing for a loan in the aggregate principal amount of CAD$195,000 (the "Loan") from Mr. David Steinepreis, a director of the Company. The Loan (i) is unsecured; (ii) has a term of 12 months; and (iii) bears interest at the rate of 6% per annum (said interest to be payable on a quarterly basis). The Company may prepay the Loan at any time, or from time to time, without penalty. The proceeds of the Loan will be used to pay certain accrued liabilities and for working capital purposes.

The Loan is a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). With respect to the Loan, the Company has relied on the exemption from the valuation requirement pursuant to Section 5.5(b) (issuer not listed on specified markets) of MI 61-101 and from the minority shareholder approval requirement prescribed by Section 5.7(1)(a) (fair market value not more than 25% of market capitalization) of MI 61-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

