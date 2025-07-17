Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mark J. Pryor (SEG, IOD, FGS, SACNASP) has been appointed as the Company's Technical Advisor of US Exploration. Mark is a geologist with a 40-year track record of successfully advancing multiple precious metal, copper, coal, rare earths and lithium projects from discovery through to exploitation.

Mark is currently Executive Vice President of Exploration for a private US exploration group.

Mark graduated from Aberdeen University, Scotland, with a degree in Geology & Mineralogy and has worked for international mining companies such as Anglo American, Placer Dome and Antofagasta as well as various private and public companies in the Americas, Africa, the former Soviet Union and Asia.

Mark is currently non-executive director of Aston Bay Holdings and Kingsmen Resources Ltd., both TSX.V listed public companies.

On July 14, 2025, Meryllion announced that it had entered into a lease and option agreement with Bull Mountain Resources LLC ("BMR") in respect of the Makenzie gold/silver/antimony project. Mark introduced the Company to BMR and its exploration projects.

Makenzie is one of the largest known untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

The project lies approximately 48 kms north-northwest of Kinross Mining's Round Mountain Gold Project , in Nye County, Nevada which, according to Kinross Mining's website (www.kinross.com) poured its 15 millionth ounce of gold in 2018 and had proven and probable reserves of 1.883Moz Au as of December 31, 2024 (the QP has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure).

The QP confirms that the geology and geochemistry noted at surface at Makenzie is similar in style (low-sulphidation epithermal) to the original Round Mountain footprint. However, due to the early stage of exploration at Makenzie the potential to host economic mineralization requires further investigation. Meryllion has, in addition, staked a further 89 claims, for a total of 102 claims, covering 8.24 kms2.

Meryllion Chief Executive Officer, Richard Revelins commented: "We are delighted to have a person of the caliber of Mark join the Company as Technical Advisor of US Exploration. Mark is a highly experienced and successful geologist who has been responsible for a large number of new discoveries, and in particular, discoveries which have subsequently become highly profitable mining operations across many continents. We are looking forward to getting into the field and initiating our exploration program as soon as permitting will allow."

Qualified Person

Mark J. Pryor, SACNASP, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release. Mr. Pryor is an independent advisor to the Company.

About Meryllion Resources Corporation:

Meryllion is an exploration stage company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie gold/silver/antimony project located 44 kms south southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is one of the largest known untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited (ASX: ABX). ABx has reported that Tb (Terbium) and Dy (Dysprosium) concentrations in all of ABx's rare earths resources are the highest of any ionic adsorption clay deposit in Australia and are amongst the highest globally. (refer ABx ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025).

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

