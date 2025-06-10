Allego Unveils Breakthrough Agentic AI Capabilities at Sales Success Summit 2025

New innovations reshape sales coaching, learning, and digital selling-making revenue enablement smarter, faster, and more impactful

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , Inc., the leader in AI-powered revenue enablement technology, today unveiled a suite of groundbreaking agentic AI innovations at its 9th Annual Sales Success Summit (S3), held at the Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel. This year's conference theme, "Amplify Impact," reflects a new era of enablement-one where human-centered strategy and AI-driven precision come together to drive measurable performance.

With hundreds of enablement, learning, and sales leaders in attendance, Allego used the main stage to introduce its most advanced AI capabilities yet. These new capabilities are designed to meet the real-world needs of revenue enablement teams and signal a major shift in how organizations deliver sales coaching, content, and deal intelligence at scale.

Unlike generative AI, which predicts or suggests, agentic AI acts. It reasons. It decides. And now, it works across Allego's revenue enablement platform to deliver autonomous, outcome-driven support. And it does so while keeping humans at the center of the process.

"Our vision has always been to deliver practical AI-intelligent agents that create real business impact without adding complexity," said Andre Black, Chief Product Officer at Allego. "This isn't just smarter automation. It's a smarter way to enable people. These tools don't replace sales reps or managers-they amplify their impact."

Customer Voices: Clarivate and Thales Share the Value of Early AI Adoption

Allego customers like Clarivate and Thales are already seeing meaningful results from the platform's AI capabilities, and they are sharing their stories live at the conference.

"We now have a platform that connects learning to performance-where real enablement impact begins," said Matt Norton, Senior Director of Sales Enablement at Clarivate, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. "The Dialog Simulators are game-changing. Case in point, one of our directors unexpectedly found himself at a customer site where he was able to confidently answer questions because he had practiced using the simulator. That moment proved the power of this technology. We're now testing Live Dialog Simulators and are excited about the potential to take simulated role-play and readiness to the next level."

Thales, a global leader in aerospace, defense, and cybersecurity, is leveraging Allego's AI coaching tools to drive faster ramp times and more scalable development.





"Enablement isn't about delivering content. It's about delivering confidence at scale," said Sheryl Bauerschmidt, Sales Enablement Content Manager at Thales. "We already use AI to support skill development and targeted coaching, and we're excited about the new agentic AI capabilities Allego announced across the full suite of enablement. There's huge potential in using them to further elevate sales content management and partner enablement across our global teams."

From Vision to Action: Allego's 3 Future-Forward AI Investments

Allego's recent releases and summer roadmap include practical agentic AI investments in three strategic areas:

1. Modern Learning & Upskilling

At the heart of Allego's new learning innovations is the Live Dialog Simulator, a hyper-realistic video AI role-play engine. It gives reps the ability to practice objection handling, pitch delivery, and meeting scenarios with intelligent feedback in real-time. Alongside this, Allego introduced the AI lesson authoring agent. This tool enables teams to build beautiful, effective, and interactive courses in record time.

These agents work in concert with Skill Maps and Revenue Correlations, helping leaders connect individual skill development to business outcomes.

2. Content Discovery & Automation

Allego also updated its powerful AI content discovery agents, which enable natural language Q&A across internal knowledge bases and Digital Sales Rooms. In addition, advancements to FlexDocs, Allego's document automation engine, now allow richer options for data integrations and a broader array of chart and table layouts, while enhancements to LiveApps expand the ability to personalize and integrate daily selling experiences, and offer a client-facing marketplace.

These innovations boost team productivity, reduce content noise and surface what reps actually need-when and where they need it.

3. Deal Intelligence & Digital Selling

On the selling front, Allego showcased next-generation agentic AI capabilities that include "deal alerts" on CRM opportunities, richer conversation intelligence on sales methodology insights, and more automated Digital Sales Room creation for Rooms that feature personalized design, mutual action plans, and embedded AI assistants. Together, these capabilities help sellers differentiate through better buyer experiences, spot risks, act faster, and guide buyers with confidence.

"Rapid change in the world creates pressure, but it also creates new opportunities," Black added. "With agentic AI, our customers can scale coaching, content delivery, and deal support like never before."

AI and the Human Brain: Allego Launches Groundbreaking Coaching Study

Also at S3, Allego announced a first-of-its-kind neuroscience study focused on understanding how sales professionals respond to coaching from AI versus humans. Conducted in partnership with cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Carmen Simon, the study explores how the brain processes feedback during role-play scenarios using Allego's Live Dialog Simulator.

The research aims to answer a critical question: What do sellers gain-or potentially lose-when coached by AI instead of a human? The findings will be included in a comprehensive report to be released following the study's completion.

To learn more about Allego's AI-powered capabilities or download the neuroscience report once released, visit www.allego.com .

About Allego

Allego is the first and only Revenue Enablement Platform to lead across digital selling, content management, learning, and coaching. It delivers the simplicity of an all-in-one solution without sacrificing the depth each use case demands. For over five years, Allego has led the market in innovation and now offers practical, agentic AI that drives real-world results. This innovation-led approach delivers measurable business impact, including up to 50% reduction in software spend, 50% shorter sales cycles, and 45% higher win rates. That's why Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, all 5 of the largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Discover how Allego can turn your sales enablement strategy into a growth-driving powerhouse at www.allego.com .

