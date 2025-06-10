PSEG: Working Together To Manage Energy Costs: Support for Our New Jersey Customers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / PSEG ENERGIZE!

On a recent spring day at our West Orange customer service center, customers came through the doors steadily - some alone, others with children or loved ones - each greeted by a team ready to help. One by one, they signed in and met with representatives who guided them through payment options, service inquiries and ways to reduce monthly bills.

At a time when household budgets are stretched, our 16 customer service centers across New Jersey - and our online and phone support - are more vital than ever. They're not just places to pay bills, but lifelines for personalized support, energy efficiency education and affordability assistance.

Why costs are rising - what it means for you

Higher energy capacity prices from PJM Interconnection - the regional transmission organization and independent system operator for New Jersey and 12 other states - reflect diminishing power generation capacity and a higher level of consumer demand. This, combined with New Jersey's basic generation services (BGS) electric auction, raised the energy supply price for all New Jersey utilities. Beginning June 1, average residential PSE&G electric bills will reflect a 17% monthly increase due to increased cost of supply, with other New Jersey utilities increasing as much as 20%.

It is important to note that utilities like PSE&G do not make a profit on the portion of the supply charge that reflects energy usage (i.e. the energy you consume). While this increase is a straight pass-through to the customer, we can assist you with energy and payment assistance options while working with state policymakers to find additional solutions.

We recognize that the rate increase coming this summer is going to be difficult for our customers. We are addressing this by informing customers of the reasons for the increase, while providing ways to help manage monthly bill costs including energy efficiency and payment assistance solutions." - Nicole Swan-Bennett, Senior Director of Customer Care at PSE&G

What we're doing to help

For decades, we have worked directly with our customers, and with nonprofits and community organizations who work with utility customers, to inform them about energy assistance options. These efforts are designed to provide access to information on a range of energy efficiency and affordability offerings - from rebates and discounts to programs for small businesses and corporations.

Our energy efficiency programs provide free assessments to help make your homes or businesses more efficient, and lower energy use year-round. As of this past February, these programs have helped over 415,000 customers lower usage and save money - nearly $640 million in regular savings.

Payment assistance and affordability programs provided more than $265 million in support to 226,000 customers in the past year. If you've never explored the state's payment assistance options before, now is the time. We estimate 100,000 more customers could benefit. Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Universal Service Fund NJ SHARES New Jersey Lifeline

Tools like our Equal Payment Plan and Deferred Payment Arrangements help balance costs and overdue bills.

We're spreading the word through our customer service centers, bilingual outreach, newsletters and community partners. Whether online at pseg.com/help, pseg.com/saveenergy, bizsave.pseg.com or in person, we're here to help you find solutions that fit your life.

