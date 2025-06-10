Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs Files New Patent Application for Its Suite of Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Its Mushroom Accelerator

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered pioneer in functional mushroom sciences and the creator of the MicroPearls suite of products, is pleased to announce the filing of a new patent application with the United States Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) for its current suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered techniques to create functional mushroom ingredients in its Mushroom Accelerator.

Hypha Labs' next-generation Mushroom Accelerator harnesses Artificial Intelligence and robust cloud connectivity to redefine how medicinal mushroom mycelium is cultivated. Each accelerator is wirelessly linked to a powerful cloud platform that analyzes real-time sensor data-covering temperature, oxygen, nutrient levels, and more-alongside a constantly growing database of successful harvests. The AI learning model uses these insights to automatically optimize every batch, providing users with real-time recommendations and precision control via an intuitive mobile app, accessible from anywhere. This means even home growers benefit from the collective learning of a global cultivation network, ensuring consistent, high-quality results with every cycle. What truly sets this system apart is its built-in over-the-air (OTA) update feature, which enables Hypha Labs to deliver ongoing software improvements and new AI capabilities directly to each bioreactor's onboard processor.



"It is a watershed moment for the Company that we have now arrived at a stage in our development that we are looking to fully protect our innovation and design as we inch closer to a product roll-out that truly personalizes and provides access to the magic of the mushroom to a potential market of millions of consumers," stated Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs. "We are most pleased to use the incredible and evolving power of Artificial Intelligence to refine one of nature's oldest and most revered ingredients… the mushroom."

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

