

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit decreased in April from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 268 million in April from EUR 318 million in the corresponding month last year. In March, the shortfall was EUR 272.7 million.



As compared to last year, exports surged 8.9 percent, and imports climbed by 4.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports declined by 1.7 percent each in April.



