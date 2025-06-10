Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QD
Frankfurt
10.06.25 | 08:05
0,159 Euro
-0,93 % -0,002
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 16:00 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Image Systems Japan K.K. - New Office Established in Japan

Image Systems, part of Image Systems Group with headquarter in Sweden, is proud to announce the establishment of its new subsidiary: Image Systems Japan K.K.

TOKYO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global market leader in motion analysis of high-speed camera footage, Image Systems provides cutting-edge software solutions - TEMA Pro and TrackEye - widely used all over the world in automotive crash safety testing, aerospace and defense evaluations, material deformation studies, medtech applications and academic research.

tema trackeye motion analysis

Our flagship products support:

  • Sub-pixel accuracy
  • 6DoF motion tracking
  • Digital Image Correlation (DIC)
  • Other advanced functionalities to enable precise analysis of even the most complex dynamic events.

Since many years Image Systems already have a large installed customer base in Japan. With the launch of our Japanese subsidiary, we aim to strengthen our domestic technical support to our esteemed existing users and deliver expert consulting services to new customers.

We are strongly committed to empowering the Japanese R&D community by enabling deeper and more accurate use of world class high-speed video data analysis.

For product information, consultations, or demo requests, please feel free to contact us.

Company Information
Image Systems Japan K.K.
1-10-3, Roppongi, Minato-ku
Tokyo

Parent company
Image Systems Nordic AB, Sweden

Business
Development, sales, and support of software for high-speed camera motion analysis

Website: https://temaplatform.com/

Contact

Jun Kobayashi jun.kobayashi@imagesystems.se +81 90 1014 0555

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of SEK 200 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.

For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707584/Image_Systems_tema_trackeye.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707583/ISAB_Logo.jpg

ISAB Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/image-systems-japan-kk--new-office-established-in-japan-302477789.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.