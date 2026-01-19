Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business area Motion Analysis receives order worth approximately SEK 2.7 million from U.S. defense customer

Image Systems' business area Motion Analysis has received an order valued at approximately SEK 2.7 million from a customer within the U.S. defense industry. The order pertains to the renewal of a software subscription agreement with a duration of one year. Revenue will be recognized on a monthly basis starting during first quarter 2026.

"When our customers choose to extend their agreements with us, we see it as confirmation that our offering is the best available on the market,"



says Andreas Ovemyr, CEO of Image Systems Motion Analysis.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Molin

CEO

jan.molin@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The products do not constitute defense equipment, and all sales are carried out in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.