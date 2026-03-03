Image Systems AB: Image Systems' Motion Analysis business area receives order worth just under SEK 1.4 million from US pickleball paddle manufacturer

One of the leading pickleball paddle manufacturers in the United States has entered into an agreement with Image Systems' Motion Analysis business area. The agreement is valued at just under SEK 1,4 million and covers the business area's PaddleVision solution, which combines advanced camera technology with the company's proprietary, market-leading high-speed analysis software.

The order includes both hardware and software, which will initially be licensed for a three-year period.

"This is further confirmation that our solutions within Sports Technology are effective and competitive,"

says Andreas Ovemyr, CEO of Image Systems Motion Analysis.

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 80 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 169 million.

