WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business area Motion Analysis receives order worth approximately SEK 3.0 million from European defense customer

Image Systems' business area Motion Analysis has received an order valued at approximately SEK 3.0 million from a customer within the European defense sector. The order covers a combined delivery of high-performance camera hardware and software solution for advanced motion tracking and analysis.

"We continue to see a growing demand from European customers for advanced, high-precision systems that meet stringent operational requirements. This order underscores the strength of our offering and the trust customers place in our technology,"

says Andreas Ovemyr, CEO of Image Systems Motion Analysis.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Molin
CEO
jan.molin@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The products do not constitute defense equipment, and all sales are carried out in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 80 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 169 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
