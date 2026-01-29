Image Systems AB: Image Systems appoints Erik Swerup as new CEO of RemaSawco

The Board of Directors of Image Systems AB has appointed Erik Swerup as the new Chief Executive Officer of RemaSawco. He will assume the position on 1 February 2026.

Erik Swerup, 48, has more than 20 years of experience in business development within wood processing and related industries, as well as 11 years of experience as CEO. He holds degrees from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) and Uppsala University, including an MSc in Forestry and an MSc in Business Administration.

Erik most recently served as CEO of Boardic Group and has also held the position of Head of Business Development within the AB Karl Hedin Group, focusing on growth, profitability improvements and the execution of strategic initiatives.

"We are extremely pleased to have recruited Erik, who is a perfect fit for this role. We look forward to working together to develop RemaSawco into an even more successful company,"

says Jan Molin, Board member and Group CEO of Image Systems.

This disclosure contains information that Image Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-01-2026 16:39 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Fransson, Chairman of the board, phone +46 70-738 52 21, e-mail anders.f@tibiakonsult.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The products do not constitute defense equipment, and all sales are carried out in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.