GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: A Message From Our Chief People Officer

A Message From Our Chief People Officer

When I first joined GoDaddy, what struck me the most was the genuine support and helpfulness of our team members. With over two decades of experience in the corporate world, I understand that corporate culture can sometimes feel transactional. However, at GoDaddy, it's different. Our team consistently goes above and beyond to assist each other and uplift our customers. From my very first interactions, I sensed that I had become part of a company where values are evident in everyday actions.

There is no need to conform to a specific mold-just the space to engage in meaningful work surrounded by individuals who share my level of care. That sense of belonging, of collaborating with colleagues who respect, challenge, and uplift one another, is what sets this community apart.

Assuming the role of Chief People Officer this year is a tremendous honor, as it allows me to lead our People Operations Team and enable our people strategy broadly. Becoming the Chief People Officer is, for me, an opportunity to build upon my core beliefs. My goal has always been to ensure our employees feel empowered to thrive here and understand the significance of their contributions - in their work and in the perspectives and experiences they bring.

The value of inclusive opportunity is deeply rooted in me and is a prevalent theme throughout this report. It represents not only who I am, but also who we are at GoDaddy. Respecting people transcends policies; it's about making space for everyone to contribute and collaborate meaningfully. It's about building a workplace where all people are valued and have the same opportunities. This report details the many ways we foster a fair, inclusive, and empowering workplace, from the moment a candidate applies to a role, to the ways in which we develop and support our employees.

If we fail to embrace different opinions and ideas, we limit our potential

of finding innovative solutions, enhancing customer service, and advancing both ourselves and our company. Inclusivity goes beyond mere checkboxes or metrics; it involves creating room for a range of voices to question assumptions to enhance product development and authentically represent the entrepreneurs we support globally.

I believe in our people because I've witnessed firsthand the heart behind our work and the humanity behind our technology. This isn't a company that just talks about having a 'people-first culture'-we live it. I have confidence in this company because I observe how much we care, how much we push ourselves to be better every day, and how much we truly want to make a difference for our customers and communities.

Sarfraz Nakai

Chief People Officer, GoDaddy

