WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076
Tradegate
10.06.25 | 12:11
157,00 Euro
-1,26 % -2,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,00158,0016:49
157,00158,0016:50
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2025 16:38 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: A Message From Our Chief People Officer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Photo: Sarfraz Nakai Chief People Officer, GoDaddy

Originally published in GoDaddy's 2024 Sustainability Report

A Message From Our Chief People Officer

When I first joined GoDaddy, what struck me the most was the genuine support and helpfulness of our team members. With over two decades of experience in the corporate world, I understand that corporate culture can sometimes feel transactional. However, at GoDaddy, it's different. Our team consistently goes above and beyond to assist each other and uplift our customers. From my very first interactions, I sensed that I had become part of a company where values are evident in everyday actions.

There is no need to conform to a specific mold-just the space to engage in meaningful work surrounded by individuals who share my level of care. That sense of belonging, of collaborating with colleagues who respect, challenge, and uplift one another, is what sets this community apart.

Assuming the role of Chief People Officer this year is a tremendous honor, as it allows me to lead our People Operations Team and enable our people strategy broadly. Becoming the Chief People Officer is, for me, an opportunity to build upon my core beliefs. My goal has always been to ensure our employees feel empowered to thrive here and understand the significance of their contributions - in their work and in the perspectives and experiences they bring.

The value of inclusive opportunity is deeply rooted in me and is a prevalent theme throughout this report. It represents not only who I am, but also who we are at GoDaddy. Respecting people transcends policies; it's about making space for everyone to contribute and collaborate meaningfully. It's about building a workplace where all people are valued and have the same opportunities. This report details the many ways we foster a fair, inclusive, and empowering workplace, from the moment a candidate applies to a role, to the ways in which we develop and support our employees.

If we fail to embrace different opinions and ideas, we limit our potential
of finding innovative solutions, enhancing customer service, and advancing both ourselves and our company. Inclusivity goes beyond mere checkboxes or metrics; it involves creating room for a range of voices to question assumptions to enhance product development and authentically represent the entrepreneurs we support globally.

I believe in our people because I've witnessed firsthand the heart behind our work and the humanity behind our technology. This isn't a company that just talks about having a 'people-first culture'-we live it. I have confidence in this company because I observe how much we care, how much we push ourselves to be better every day, and how much we truly want to make a difference for our customers and communities.

Sarfraz Nakai
Chief People Officer, GoDaddy

To learn more, read our 2024 Sustainability Report.

About This Report

This GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2024. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2024-sustainability-report-a-message-from-our-chief-people-officer-1037713

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
