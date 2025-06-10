Alerts: Kinross Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Kinross Gold is pleased to announce the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report, providing a fulsome summary of the Company's progress over the past year in furthering its Sustainability Strategy.

"Kinross' commitment to Sustainability is deeply rooted in our values and culture, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to responsible mining," said J. Paul Rollinson, CEO. "We prioritize health and safety and environmental stewardship, as well as providing sustainable benefits to the communities where we operate. Partnerships are core to our operating philosophy and we strive to be a trusted partner that delivers impactful community investments. I am proud of our new global approach to Health and Safety - Safeground - developed over the past three years in collaboration with our workforce. The projects and performance detailed in our Report highlight the importance of Sustainability in driving overall Company results and value for shareholders."

Now in its 17th year, Kinross' Sustainability Report provides a comprehensive update to the Company's stakeholders on the progress made in 2024, and what the Company aims to achieve in 2025 and beyond. Our values are the foundation of Kinross' Sustainability Strategy, which is driven by three pillars: Workforce and Community, Natural Capital, and Climate and Energy. The Report details the Company's uncompromising approach to responsible mining that underpins its operational success.

Click here to view the 2024 Sustainability Report:

https://s204.q4cdn.com/896213035/files/doc_downloads/2024/sustainability/Kinross-2024-Sustainability-Report.pdf

Key highlights and achievements contained in the report include:

Generated $4.0 billion in economic benefits to host countries through payments to governments, wages, procurement, and community support. Since 2010, Kinross has contributed $54 billion to the economy of Kinross' host countries.

Sustained high levels of local employment with 99% of the Company's workforce and approximately 93% of management from within host countries.

Advanced gender diversity, with 22% female representation in senior management positions across Kinross' workforce and 25% of Senior Leadership Team positions.

Maintained low injury frequency rate in line with five-year average and increased proactive field engagements. Since 2023, more than 12,000 employees and business partners have completed the Safety Excellence Program.

Completed over 58,000 engagements with stakeholders, including local communities, indigenous peoples, host governments, investors and others.

In Brazil, worked with the World Gold Council to publish a video demonstrating the positive impact of community partnerships to support programs and projects that enhance the well-being of local people, with a particular focus on sustainability after mine closure.

Maintained best-in-class tailings management standards and a 32-year record of zero tailings breaches.

Efficient use of water with 75% of water recycled at operating mine sites.

Reclaimed 95 hectares of land at operating mine sites during 2024. Bald Mountain received an award for Leadership in Concurrent Reclamation from the Nevada Mining Association, its second award for concurrent reclamation since 2022.

On track to achieve goal of 30% reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity over the 2021 baseline by 2030.

In 2024, the Tasiast solar power plant generated 50,615 MWh of clean, renewable energy, representing 17% of total electrical power generated at the site.

Percentage of renewable energy increased slightly to 24% of total energy consumed in 2024 with 67% of electricity generated coming from renewable sources, representing the highest percentage in the past five years. At Paracatu and La Coipa, electricity generated from renewable sources was 96% and 100% respectively.

For more information on Kinross Gold's 2024 Sustainability Report, view the news release here and visit our ESG Analyst Centre here.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

