

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production decreased in April after recovering in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production dropped 0.4 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 3.5 percent increase in March.



The major obstacle was the continued weaker manufacture of machinery and also the lower performance in the energy sector, the agency said.



Manufacture of machinery alone contracted 13.6 percent from last year, and that of electrical equipment plunged by 12.9 percent. Meanwhile, manufacture of transport equipment rose by 6.0 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production was 0.5 percent higher compared to March.



