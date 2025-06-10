Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) -AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Carmanah Wildfire, a wildfire suppression, mitigation, and emergency response company. The partnership, commenced on June 4, 2025, is aimed at strengthening wildfire resilience for residential and commercial properties across Canada.

In addition to this partnership, AISIX Solutions is also pleased to welcome Nick Hill, CEO of Carmanah Wildfire, to the Company's Advisory Board. As part of this appointment, AISIX Solutions has issued 500,000 common shares to Mr. Hill at a price of $0.05 per share, subject to regulatory approval.

"Our collaboration with Carmanah Wildfire will allow us to offer comprehensive, practical wildfire risk services across Canada," said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions. "We are also very pleased to welcome Nick Hill to our Advisory Board. His deep experience and leadership in wildfire mitigation will be an invaluable asset as AISIX continues to grow this important line of business."

"This partnership provides an important opportunity to expand our on-the-ground wildfire mitigation work and deliver it to more communities in need," said Nick Hill, CEO of Carmanah Wildfire and new member of the AISIX Solutions Advisory Board. "I am honoured to join AISIX's Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with the team to help communities across Canada build wildfire resilience."

This partnership will bring together AISIX's wildfire risk assessment tools with Carmanah Wildfire's experienced field teams to help communities identify, assess, and mitigate wildfire risks. Together, the organizations will deliver practical solutions that directly support property owners, businesses, and local governments in reducing wildfire exposure.

Key Elements of the Partnership:

Wildfire Risk Assessments: The collaboration will offer property-level and community-level wildfire risk assessments to help prioritize areas of concern and recommend effective mitigation actions.

On-Site Mitigation Support: Carmanah Wildfire will deploy experienced teams to provide boots-on-the-ground services, including site inspections, fuel management, structural hardening recommendations, and hands-on support to help property owners implement mitigation measures.

Community Programs: The partnership will also support community education programs, helping raise awareness about wildfire risks and building local capacity for long-term wildfire resilience.

The partnership will initially focus on wildfire-prone regions of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, with services available to both public-sector and private-sector clients.

The Company also announces the anticipated settlement of an aggregate $70,919 in debt by way of a share issuance, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to issue a total of 1,418,380 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share to certain of its contractors who have agreed to the terms of the settlement. The contractors are not directors or officers of the Company.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

About Carmanah Wildfire

Carmanah Wildfire is a Wildfire Response and Mitigation Services company that provides expert wildfire mitigation services, offering boots-on-the-ground support for wildfire risk assessments, fuel management, and property-level resilience efforts. Carmanah's experienced wildfire personnel and risk assessors work directly with clients to implement tailored mitigation strategies - including vegetation management, structural hardening, and FireSmart principles - helping build safer, more resilient communities

