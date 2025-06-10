Financial package announcement coincides with groundbreaking ceremony for Project Budai in Chiayi County, Taiwan. The 115 MWp project is expected to be complete in 2026, according to Lightsource BP. Lightsource BP has secured TWD 6 billion ($200 million) of financing for a 115 MWp fishery solar project in Chiayi County, Taiwan. Construction at the Project Budai is set to begin in June 2025, according to the project developer. Once operational, the project is expected to be one of the largest fishery solar farms in Taiwan, capable of producing 180 GWh of renewable energy per year. Financing for ...

