

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Tuesday announced a collaboration with Wayve, a developer of embodied intelligence for autonomous vehicles, to develop and launch public-road trials of Level 4 or L4 fully autonomous vehicles in London.



Under the collaboration, Wayve's Embodied AI platform along with Uber's global mobility network will bring autonomous mobility to the complex driving environments of London and other UK cities.



This move also marks the beginning of the second phase of Wayve-Uber partnership, which was announced in 2024. The second phase focuses on live operational trials on UK roads, building toward scaled deployment in key European markets.



Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, commented, 'By fast tracking pilots of self-driving vehicles to spring 2026, we are excited to see safety-first tests that will drive growth, create 38,000 jobs and add £42bn to our economy.'



