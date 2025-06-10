Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
10.06.25 | 15:29
3,740 Euro
+1,08 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7004,04020:44
10.06.2025 19:27 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Jun-2025 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             30,146 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             322.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             316.40p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             320.8832p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,372,312 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,674,138.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,146

Volume weighted average price (pence): 320.8832

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
60                316.80      08:14:40          00075709464TRLO0      XLON 
 
67                316.80      08:14:40          00075709465TRLO0      XLON 
 
345               316.80      08:14:54          00075709472TRLO0      XLON 
 
377               316.80      08:15:00          00075709473TRLO0      XLON 
 
795               316.80      08:17:52          00075709653TRLO0      XLON 
 
74                316.80      08:17:52          00075709654TRLO0      XLON 
 
130               318.00      08:34:42          00075710289TRLO0      XLON 
 
310               318.00      08:34:42          00075710290TRLO0      XLON 
 
595               317.00      08:45:01          00075710736TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               317.00      08:45:01          00075710737TRLO0      XLON 
 
800               317.20      09:07:28          00075711427TRLO0      XLON 
 
43                317.20      09:07:28          00075711428TRLO0      XLON 
 
852               316.40      09:14:17          00075711847TRLO0      XLON 
 
889               320.40      10:03:48          00075713488TRLO0      XLON 
 
1635               320.60      10:03:48          00075713489TRLO0      XLON 
 
154               321.20      11:00:40          00075715459TRLO0      XLON 
 
856               321.20      11:00:40          00075715460TRLO0      XLON 
 
651               321.40      11:53:06          00075717441TRLO0      XLON 
 
267               321.40      11:53:06          00075717442TRLO0      XLON 
 
894               321.00      11:59:56          00075717706TRLO0      XLON 
 
879               322.00      12:24:15          00075718512TRLO0      XLON 
 
894               322.00      12:24:15          00075718513TRLO0      XLON 
 
56                322.00      13:07:59          00075719745TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                322.00      13:07:59          00075719746TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                322.00      13:11:15          00075719835TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                322.00      13:11:15          00075719836TRLO0      XLON 
 
763               322.00      13:20:16          00075719991TRLO0      XLON 
 
839               322.00      13:22:23          00075720049TRLO0      XLON 
 
838               321.80      13:26:18          00075720131TRLO0      XLON 
 
924               321.80      13:26:18          00075720132TRLO0      XLON 
 
162               321.80      13:38:45          00075720595TRLO0      XLON 
 
160               322.00      13:38:45          00075720596TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               322.00      13:38:45          00075720597TRLO0      XLON 
 
387               322.00      13:38:45          00075720598TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               322.00      13:38:45          00075720599TRLO0      XLON 
 
340               322.00      13:38:45          00075720600TRLO0      XLON 
 
888               322.00      14:32:13          00075722655TRLO0      XLON 
 
401               322.00      14:32:13          00075722656TRLO0      XLON 
 
911               322.00      14:32:13          00075722657TRLO0      XLON 
 
535               322.00      14:32:13          00075722658TRLO0      XLON 
 
1025               322.00      14:32:13          00075722659TRLO0      XLON 
 
461               321.60      14:32:45          00075722685TRLO0      XLON 
 
86                321.60      14:32:45          00075722686TRLO0      XLON 
 
519               321.60      14:32:45          00075722687TRLO0      XLON 
 
62                321.60      14:33:56          00075722732TRLO0      XLON 
 
91                321.80      14:46:12          00075723168TRLO0      XLON 
 
2562               321.80      14:46:12          00075723169TRLO0      XLON 
 
940               321.80      14:46:12          00075723170TRLO0      XLON 
 
878               321.80      14:48:54          00075723293TRLO0      XLON 
 
1022               321.40      14:53:54          00075723491TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                321.60      14:53:56          00075723493TRLO0      XLON 
 
76                321.60      14:53:56          00075723494TRLO0      XLON 
 
843               321.40      14:53:59          00075723496TRLO0      XLON 
 
41                321.60      14:54:05          00075723502TRLO0      XLON 
 
292               321.60      14:54:05          00075723503TRLO0      XLON 
 
992               321.80      15:00:00          00075723792TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2025 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  392301 
EQS News ID:  2153356 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153356&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2025 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
