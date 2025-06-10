Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jun-2025 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,146 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 322.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 316.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 320.8832p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,372,312 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,674,138.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,146

Volume weighted average price (pence): 320.8832

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 60 316.80 08:14:40 00075709464TRLO0 XLON 67 316.80 08:14:40 00075709465TRLO0 XLON 345 316.80 08:14:54 00075709472TRLO0 XLON 377 316.80 08:15:00 00075709473TRLO0 XLON 795 316.80 08:17:52 00075709653TRLO0 XLON 74 316.80 08:17:52 00075709654TRLO0 XLON 130 318.00 08:34:42 00075710289TRLO0 XLON 310 318.00 08:34:42 00075710290TRLO0 XLON 595 317.00 08:45:01 00075710736TRLO0 XLON 400 317.00 08:45:01 00075710737TRLO0 XLON 800 317.20 09:07:28 00075711427TRLO0 XLON 43 317.20 09:07:28 00075711428TRLO0 XLON 852 316.40 09:14:17 00075711847TRLO0 XLON 889 320.40 10:03:48 00075713488TRLO0 XLON 1635 320.60 10:03:48 00075713489TRLO0 XLON 154 321.20 11:00:40 00075715459TRLO0 XLON 856 321.20 11:00:40 00075715460TRLO0 XLON 651 321.40 11:53:06 00075717441TRLO0 XLON 267 321.40 11:53:06 00075717442TRLO0 XLON 894 321.00 11:59:56 00075717706TRLO0 XLON 879 322.00 12:24:15 00075718512TRLO0 XLON 894 322.00 12:24:15 00075718513TRLO0 XLON 56 322.00 13:07:59 00075719745TRLO0 XLON 3 322.00 13:07:59 00075719746TRLO0 XLON 69 322.00 13:11:15 00075719835TRLO0 XLON 3 322.00 13:11:15 00075719836TRLO0 XLON 763 322.00 13:20:16 00075719991TRLO0 XLON 839 322.00 13:22:23 00075720049TRLO0 XLON 838 321.80 13:26:18 00075720131TRLO0 XLON 924 321.80 13:26:18 00075720132TRLO0 XLON 162 321.80 13:38:45 00075720595TRLO0 XLON 160 322.00 13:38:45 00075720596TRLO0 XLON 500 322.00 13:38:45 00075720597TRLO0 XLON 387 322.00 13:38:45 00075720598TRLO0 XLON 500 322.00 13:38:45 00075720599TRLO0 XLON 340 322.00 13:38:45 00075720600TRLO0 XLON 888 322.00 14:32:13 00075722655TRLO0 XLON 401 322.00 14:32:13 00075722656TRLO0 XLON 911 322.00 14:32:13 00075722657TRLO0 XLON 535 322.00 14:32:13 00075722658TRLO0 XLON 1025 322.00 14:32:13 00075722659TRLO0 XLON 461 321.60 14:32:45 00075722685TRLO0 XLON 86 321.60 14:32:45 00075722686TRLO0 XLON 519 321.60 14:32:45 00075722687TRLO0 XLON 62 321.60 14:33:56 00075722732TRLO0 XLON 91 321.80 14:46:12 00075723168TRLO0 XLON 2562 321.80 14:46:12 00075723169TRLO0 XLON 940 321.80 14:46:12 00075723170TRLO0 XLON 878 321.80 14:48:54 00075723293TRLO0 XLON 1022 321.40 14:53:54 00075723491TRLO0 XLON 10 321.60 14:53:56 00075723493TRLO0 XLON 76 321.60 14:53:56 00075723494TRLO0 XLON 843 321.40 14:53:59 00075723496TRLO0 XLON 41 321.60 14:54:05 00075723502TRLO0 XLON 292 321.60 14:54:05 00075723503TRLO0 XLON 992 321.80 15:00:00 00075723792TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

