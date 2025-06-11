Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Molten Ventures Plc: Notice of AGM

DJ Notice of AGM 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Notice of AGM 
11-Jun-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW) is pleased to announce that the Notice of AGM is now available to view on the Company's 
website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents. 
 
  
 
The AGM will be held at midday on 8 July 2025 at 20 Garrick Street, London WC2E 9BT. The Notice will be posted to those 
shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies and will shortly be available for inspection on the National 
Storage Mechanism (available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism). 
 
  
 
Shareholders are welcome to attend the AGM in person and should you wish to do so please notify the Company Secretary 
on or before 4 July 2025 at cosec@molten.vc. This will be to facilitate access to the meeting and make appropriate 
arrangements and does not affect your right to attend. 
 
  
 
  
 
Enquiries 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                         +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis                     +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
 
Don Harrington 
                         +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                         +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                         molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
                           
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  392302 
EQS News ID:  2153376 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153376&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
