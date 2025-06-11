Molten Ventures Plc: Notice of AGM

DJ Notice of AGM

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Notice of AGM 11-Jun-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW) is pleased to announce that the Notice of AGM is now available to view on the Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents. The AGM will be held at midday on 8 July 2025 at 20 Garrick Street, London WC2E 9BT. The Notice will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism). Shareholders are welcome to attend the AGM in person and should you wish to do so please notify the Company Secretary on or before 4 July 2025 at cosec@molten.vc. This will be to facilitate access to the meeting and make appropriate arrangements and does not affect your right to attend. Enquiries Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Charlotte Craigie Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

