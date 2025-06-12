Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 12-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 334.70p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 311.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 319.6843p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,442,312 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,604,138.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 319.6843

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 905 324.00 08:15:20 00075730683TRLO0 XLON 1079 323.00 08:15:59 00075730737TRLO0 XLON 1019 320.00 08:29:42 00075731161TRLO0 XLON 10000 334.70 09:45:27 00075734101TRLO0 XLON 858 324.00 10:37:05 00075735664TRLO0 XLON 473 324.00 10:37:05 00075735665TRLO0 XLON 523 324.00 10:37:05 00075735666TRLO0 XLON 1011 324.00 10:37:05 00075735667TRLO0 XLON 912 324.00 10:37:05 00075735668TRLO0 XLON 1004 324.00 10:37:05 00075735669TRLO0 XLON 921 324.00 10:37:05 00075735670TRLO0 XLON 701 324.00 10:37:05 00075735671TRLO0 XLON 1015 323.20 11:35:10 00075736670TRLO0 XLON 907 322.60 11:35:11 00075736671TRLO0 XLON 62 322.60 11:35:23 00075736673TRLO0 XLON 22 322.60 11:35:23 00075736674TRLO0 XLON 333 322.60 11:35:23 00075736675TRLO0 XLON 10 322.60 11:35:23 00075736676TRLO0 XLON 999 322.00 11:44:11 00075736851TRLO0 XLON 950 319.00 12:16:48 00075737748TRLO0 XLON 996 316.80 12:17:59 00075737794TRLO0 XLON 539 316.60 12:18:50 00075737814TRLO0 XLON 330 316.60 12:18:50 00075737815TRLO0 XLON 904 316.00 12:18:50 00075737818TRLO0 XLON 889 318.00 12:22:48 00075737928TRLO0 XLON 877 317.60 12:23:30 00075737933TRLO0 XLON 377 317.40 12:24:22 00075737943TRLO0 XLON 522 317.40 12:24:22 00075737944TRLO0 XLON 900 317.00 12:24:25 00075737945TRLO0 XLON 268 316.20 12:38:37 00075738457TRLO0 XLON 842 316.20 12:38:37 00075738458TRLO0 XLON 719 316.20 12:38:37 00075738459TRLO0 XLON 1031 315.40 12:40:40 00075738512TRLO0 XLON 987 312.40 12:52:27 00075738840TRLO0 XLON 993 311.80 12:52:35 00075738843TRLO0 XLON 1062 313.80 13:04:36 00075739526TRLO0 XLON 888 315.40 13:10:40 00075740169TRLO0 XLON 10000 315.80 13:10:44 00075740171TRLO0 XLON 847 314.40 13:29:00 00075740848TRLO0 XLON 861 314.00 13:29:57 00075740879TRLO0 XLON 915 316.60 14:00:12 00075742972TRLO0 XLON 918 316.20 14:24:18 00075744235TRLO0 XLON 930 316.40 14:30:36 00075744459TRLO0 XLON 954 316.40 14:33:56 00075744613TRLO0 XLON 1036 316.20 14:48:30 00075745671TRLO0 XLON 548 315.20 14:58:22 00075746396TRLO0 XLON 382 315.20 14:58:22 00075746397TRLO0 XLON 799 316.20 15:20:03 00075747492TRLO0 XLON 48 316.20 15:20:03 00075747493TRLO0 XLON 22 316.20 15:27:00 00075747740TRLO0 XLON 1491 316.40 15:33:02 00075748018TRLO0 XLON 229 316.20 15:33:03 00075748019TRLO0 XLON 649 316.20 15:33:44 00075748095TRLO0 XLON 141 316.20 15:33:44 00075748096TRLO0 XLON 727 316.20 15:33:44 00075748097TRLO0 XLON 1012 315.20 15:40:24 00075748489TRLO0 XLON 865 313.60 15:55:55 00075749509TRLO0 XLON 901 314.40 16:00:52 00075749899TRLO0 XLON 310 314.40 16:00:52 00075749900TRLO0 XLON 39 314.40 16:02:51 00075750002TRLO0 XLON 925 314.40 16:03:51 00075750081TRLO0 XLON 997 314.40 16:04:51 00075750173TRLO0 XLON 48 314.80 16:08:21 00075750334TRLO0 XLON 832 314.80 16:08:21 00075750335TRLO0 XLON 879 314.80 16:08:21 00075750336TRLO0 XLON 892 314.80 16:08:21 00075750337TRLO0 XLON 170 314.80 16:13:55 00075750833TRLO0 XLON 313 314.80 16:13:55 00075750834TRLO0 XLON 454 314.80 16:13:55 00075750835TRLO0 XLON 1002 314.80 16:15:55 00075750943TRLO0 XLON 892 314.40 16:15:55 00075750944TRLO0 XLON 1144 314.20 16:20:00 00075751221TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

