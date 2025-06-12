Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
12.06.25 | 08:12
3,780 Euro
-1,05 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5003,70009:55
Dow Jones News
12.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             70,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             334.70p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             311.80p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             319.6843p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,442,312 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,604,138.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 319.6843

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
905               324.00      08:15:20          00075730683TRLO0      XLON 
 
1079               323.00      08:15:59          00075730737TRLO0      XLON 
 
1019               320.00      08:29:42          00075731161TRLO0      XLON 
 
10000              334.70      09:45:27          00075734101TRLO0      XLON 
 
858               324.00      10:37:05          00075735664TRLO0      XLON 
 
473               324.00      10:37:05          00075735665TRLO0      XLON 
 
523               324.00      10:37:05          00075735666TRLO0      XLON 
 
1011               324.00      10:37:05          00075735667TRLO0      XLON 
 
912               324.00      10:37:05          00075735668TRLO0      XLON 
 
1004               324.00      10:37:05          00075735669TRLO0      XLON 
 
921               324.00      10:37:05          00075735670TRLO0      XLON 
 
701               324.00      10:37:05          00075735671TRLO0      XLON 
 
1015               323.20      11:35:10          00075736670TRLO0      XLON 
 
907               322.60      11:35:11          00075736671TRLO0      XLON 
 
62                322.60      11:35:23          00075736673TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                322.60      11:35:23          00075736674TRLO0      XLON 
 
333               322.60      11:35:23          00075736675TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                322.60      11:35:23          00075736676TRLO0      XLON 
 
999               322.00      11:44:11          00075736851TRLO0      XLON 
 
950               319.00      12:16:48          00075737748TRLO0      XLON 
 
996               316.80      12:17:59          00075737794TRLO0      XLON 
 
539               316.60      12:18:50          00075737814TRLO0      XLON 
 
330               316.60      12:18:50          00075737815TRLO0      XLON 
 
904               316.00      12:18:50          00075737818TRLO0      XLON 
 
889               318.00      12:22:48          00075737928TRLO0      XLON 
 
877               317.60      12:23:30          00075737933TRLO0      XLON 
 
377               317.40      12:24:22          00075737943TRLO0      XLON 
 
522               317.40      12:24:22          00075737944TRLO0      XLON 
 
900               317.00      12:24:25          00075737945TRLO0      XLON 
 
268               316.20      12:38:37          00075738457TRLO0      XLON 
 
842               316.20      12:38:37          00075738458TRLO0      XLON 
 
719               316.20      12:38:37          00075738459TRLO0      XLON 
 
1031               315.40      12:40:40          00075738512TRLO0      XLON 
 
987               312.40      12:52:27          00075738840TRLO0      XLON 
 
993               311.80      12:52:35          00075738843TRLO0      XLON 
 
1062               313.80      13:04:36          00075739526TRLO0      XLON 
 
888               315.40      13:10:40          00075740169TRLO0      XLON 
 
10000              315.80      13:10:44          00075740171TRLO0      XLON 
 
847               314.40      13:29:00          00075740848TRLO0      XLON 
 
861               314.00      13:29:57          00075740879TRLO0      XLON 
 
915               316.60      14:00:12          00075742972TRLO0      XLON 
 
918               316.20      14:24:18          00075744235TRLO0      XLON 
 
930               316.40      14:30:36          00075744459TRLO0      XLON 
 
954               316.40      14:33:56          00075744613TRLO0      XLON 
 
1036               316.20      14:48:30          00075745671TRLO0      XLON 
 
548               315.20      14:58:22          00075746396TRLO0      XLON 
 
382               315.20      14:58:22          00075746397TRLO0      XLON 
 
799               316.20      15:20:03          00075747492TRLO0      XLON 
 
48                316.20      15:20:03          00075747493TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                316.20      15:27:00          00075747740TRLO0      XLON 
 
1491               316.40      15:33:02          00075748018TRLO0      XLON 
 
229               316.20      15:33:03          00075748019TRLO0      XLON 
 
649               316.20      15:33:44          00075748095TRLO0      XLON 
 
141               316.20      15:33:44          00075748096TRLO0      XLON 
 
727               316.20      15:33:44          00075748097TRLO0      XLON 
 
1012               315.20      15:40:24          00075748489TRLO0      XLON 
 
865               313.60      15:55:55          00075749509TRLO0      XLON 
 
901               314.40      16:00:52          00075749899TRLO0      XLON 
 
310               314.40      16:00:52          00075749900TRLO0      XLON 
 
39                314.40      16:02:51          00075750002TRLO0      XLON 
 
925               314.40      16:03:51          00075750081TRLO0      XLON 
 
997               314.40      16:04:51          00075750173TRLO0      XLON 
 
48                314.80      16:08:21          00075750334TRLO0      XLON 
 
832               314.80      16:08:21          00075750335TRLO0      XLON 
 
879               314.80      16:08:21          00075750336TRLO0      XLON 
 
892               314.80      16:08:21          00075750337TRLO0      XLON 
 
170               314.80      16:13:55          00075750833TRLO0      XLON 
 
313               314.80      16:13:55          00075750834TRLO0      XLON 
 
454               314.80      16:13:55          00075750835TRLO0      XLON 
 
1002               314.80      16:15:55          00075750943TRLO0      XLON 
 
892               314.40      16:15:55          00075750944TRLO0      XLON 
 
1144               314.20      16:20:00          00075751221TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  392432 
EQS News ID:  2154002 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2154002&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.