PR Newswire
10.06.2025 19:48 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SIR JIMMY ANDERSON UNVEILS DP WORLD'S SUPPORT FOR GRASSROOTS AT HOME OF CRICKET

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DP World, the international logistics business, today brought its Beyond Boundaries Initiative to Lord's cricket ground with the help of England legend Sir James Anderson.

England legend Sir Jimmy Anderson joins students and key stakeholders from DP World, the ICC, and MCC Foundation at Lord's Cricket Ground to celebrate the launch of the Beyond Boundaries Initiative in the UK.

Rashid Abdulla, CEO & MD, Europe at DP World said, "Bringing the Beyond Boundaries Initiative to Europe for the first time is a proud milestone for DP World. In partnership with the ICC and MCC Foundation, and enabled by our supply chain solutions capability, we are helping to expand access to the game by supporting grassroots facilities across the region."

The delivery of 250 cricket kits in a repurposed shipping container comes ahead of this week's ICC World Test Championship Final, of which DP World is the Global Logistics Partner. The kits - each including a bat, pads, gloves, and helmet - will be distributed to schools across Britain in partnership with the MCC Foundation.

"It's great to see the support of an ICC partner extending to the grassroots game around the world and now arriving in the UK ahead of this week's final," commented Sir James Anderson. "Opportunity and access are everything in growing cricket here, so DP World's provision of kits to the school system is a huge moment."

The initiative will continue to be bolstered by a kits-for-runs scheme during the test match between South Africa and Australia, just as has been active at all ICC pinnacle tournaments since the initiative's launch.

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer of the ICC, added "Partnerships don't take a more authentic form than the staunch grassroots support DP World has shown. The Beyond Boundaries Initiative has already impacted lives in New York, Namibia and beyond - and now it's making a difference at the heart of cricket tradition."

Angus Berry, Director of Operations for the MCC Foundation, said: "We feel a responsibility to the grassroots game in this country and beyond. This collaboration with DP World, arriving at Lord's ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final, underlines our shared commitment to creating access and opportunity for all young cricketers."

To date, the Beyond Boundaries Initiative has delivered 12 repurposed shipping containers, distributed 3,000 cricket kits, activated programs in 8 countries across 4 continents, and empowered over 15,000 young people to play cricket.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707422/Beyond_Boundaries_Initiative_UK.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707423/DP_World_Logo.jpg

DP World Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sir-jimmy-anderson-unveils-dp-worlds-support-for-grassroots-at-home-of-cricket-302478043.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
