Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. ("Paradigm" or the " Agent") to act as Agent and sole bookrunner, in connection with a proposed commercially reasonable efforts private placement financing (the "Brokered Offering") for total proceeds of up to $6,000,000, consisting of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Issue Price").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable from time to time for a period of 3 years from the Closing Date (as defined herein) to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.45 per Warrant Share.

In addition, the Company granted the Agents an option (the "Agents' Option") to sell up to 3,000,000 additional Units (the "Additional Units") at the Issue Price for additional proceeds of up to $900,000, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date.

Concurrently with the Brokered Offering, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 13,333,334 Units at the Issue Price for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the "Concurrent Private Placement" and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offering").

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and the completion of a 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment report for the Company's Aurora Property, general working capital and corporate purposes, each as detailed in the Disclosure Document (as defined herein).

The Company has agreed to pay the Agent a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Brokered Offering, which shall be reduced to 1% for subscribers on a president's list designated by the Company. The Company will also issue the Agent broker warrants entitling the Agent, for a period of 2 years from the closing of the Brokered Offering, to purchase that number of Common Shares at the Issue Price as is equal to 6% of the number of Units issued in the Brokered Offering, other than in respect of any Units issued to subscribers on the president's list (the "Broker Shares").

The Units will be offered to purchasers resident in each of the provinces in Canada (excluding Quebec) by way of the "listed issuer financing" exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, and in such other jurisdictions as may be mutually agreed upon by the Lead Agent and the Company (collectively, the "Selling Jurisdictions"). The Company will file a Form 45-106F19 (the "Disclosure Document") in accordance with the requirements of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Units may be offered to investors in the United States and any sale of Units in the United States will be made to "Accredited Investors" pursuant to Rule 506 of Regulation D (including "Qualified Institutional Buyers" as defined in Rule 144A who are also "Accredited Investors") adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.dlpresourcesinc.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 24, 2025 (the "Closing Date") and will be subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including approval for listing of the Common Shares, Warrant Shares and Broker Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor may there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southern Peru and Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Copper, and Base Metals. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

