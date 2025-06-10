Gold Mountain Mining Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) announces that it has changed its auditor.

At the request of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (the "Former Auditor") has resigned as the auditor of the Company, effective June 4, 2025, and the Board of Directors has appointed Davidson & Company LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as the new auditor effective the same date, until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports for the two most recently completed fiscal years or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed fiscal year and the effective date of resignation. There were also no reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR+, together with letters from both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, confirming that they agree with the information contained in the notice.

About Gold Mountain

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver production, exploration and development company focused on the development of the Elk Gold Mine, a producing mine located 57 kilometers from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.goldmountainminingcorp.ca.

