Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
10.06.2025 22:14 Uhr
Gold Mountain Mining Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) announces that it has changed its auditor.

At the request of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (the "Former Auditor") has resigned as the auditor of the Company, effective June 4, 2025, and the Board of Directors has appointed Davidson & Company LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as the new auditor effective the same date, until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports for the two most recently completed fiscal years or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed fiscal year and the effective date of resignation. There were also no reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR+, together with letters from both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, confirming that they agree with the information contained in the notice.

About Gold Mountain

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver production, exploration and development company focused on the development of the Elk Gold Mine, a producing mine located 57 kilometers from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.goldmountainminingcorp.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Email: info@goldmountainminingcorp.ca
Website: www.goldmountainminingcorp.ca

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to those in respect of the Company's future financial reporting. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation or intent to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Corp.



