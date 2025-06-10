

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):



Earnings: $44.8 million in Q1 vs. -$32.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.09 in Q1 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $83.1 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $732.4 million in Q1 vs. $881.8 million in the same period last year.



