

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dipped on Tuesday, ahead of US inflation report and ongoing US-China official talks, which is now the focus of investors from all over the world. Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $11.20 (or 0.34%) to $3320.90 per troy ounce on Tuesday. Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost $14.60 cents (or 0.40%) to $36.542 today. The much-anticipated high-level trade talks between the world's two largest economies, U.S. and China, began on Monday in London and continued for the second day today. On the economic data front, the US Labor Department will release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday, which may help to determine the Federal Reserve's monetary policy before the Fed's June 17-18 meeting. Meanwhile, the World Bank, in its biannual Global Economic Prospects, has cut the global growth forecast to 2.3% from 2.7% for the current year citing 'trade barriers' as a reason behind the global slowdown.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News