

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release May figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, producer prices were up 0.2 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year.



South Korea will see unemployment data for May; in April, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.



Malaysia will provide April numbers for industrial production and unemployment; in March, the jobless rate was 3.1 percent and production was up 3.2 percent on year.



