

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on month in May, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That was shy of expectations for a flat reading following the upwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in April (originally 0.2 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 3.2 percent - again shy of forecasts for 3.5 percent and down from the upwardly revised 4.1 percent increase in the previous month (originally 4.0 percent).



Export prices were down 0.9 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year in May, the bank said, while import prices sank 1.2 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year.



