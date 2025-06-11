

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin (GRMN) has unveiled two new rugged off-road navigators-the Tread 2 - Overland Edition and Tread 2 - SxS Edition.



These devices feature larger, 8-inch glove-friendly, high-resolution touchscreens, enhanced brightness, and faster processing. Built to handle extreme weather and terrain with an IP67 dust/water rating, both models are tailored for outdoor adventurers. The Overland Edition includes a heavy-duty suction mount, while the SxS Edition comes with a tube mount for powersports vehicles.



The new Tread 2 models also introduce the Great Rides feature through the Tread app, enabling users to discover trails, rate difficulty, and share photos. Garmin's VP of Consumer Sales and Marketing, Susan Lyman, stated that these tools allow riders to explore confidently with the help of advanced mapping and community features.



Designed to elevate off-road experiences, both devices offer comprehensive navigation and safety tools. Key features include turn-by-turn directions using OpenStreetMap and U.S. Forest Service data, preloaded off-road areas with difficulty ratings, Garmin Adventurous Routing for thrill-seekers, downloadable satellite imagery, and public/private land boundary awareness.



Users can plan routes, access road warnings, and locate over 46,000 campgrounds. Additional gear (sold separately) expands functionality. Premium maps are available via the Outdoor Maps+ plan, adding topographic and burn zone data, stargazing info, and trail databases. Tread 2 devices also support pairing with inReach satellite communicators for off-grid messaging and SOS, a Group Ride Radio for real-time team coordination, a PowerSwitch box for vehicle control, and Garmin dog trackers for sporting dog retrieval.



Both editions are available now at $999.99. This launch reinforces Garmin's commitment to the off-road market by delivering tools that merge navigation with safety and adventure.



Tuesday, GRMN rose 0.88% to close at $210.12, then edged up slightly to $210.13 in after-hours trading on the NYSE.



