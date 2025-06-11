

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corpay, Inc. (CPAY), a global business payments company, announced that it has appointed Peter Walker as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 21, 2025.



Most recently, Peter served as the CFO at Instructure Holdings, Inc. (INST). Prior to Instructure, Peter was CFO of Sterling Check Corp (STER) and CFO of Jackson Hewitt. Prior to Jackson Hewitt, Peter spent over 17 years at Assurant in finance, accounting and strategy roles, finishing his career at Assurant as CFO and Chief Strategy Officer. He began his career at Ernest & Young, is a certified public accountant.



Following Peter's appointment, interim Chief financial officer Alissa Vickery will resume her full-time duties as Chief Accounting Officer.



