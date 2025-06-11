Biovica International: Biovica Resolves on a Fully Guaranteed Rights Issue of Approximately SEK 80 million at SEK 0.63 Per Share

NOT TO BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - INSIDER INFORMATION: The Board of Directors of Biovica International AB (publ) ("Biovica" or the "Company") has today, subject to subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting, resolved to carry out a new issue of A-shares and B-shares of approximately SEK 80.1 million with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders (the "Rights Issue") and a directed issue of warrants of series TO 4 B to investors who have entered into guarantee undertakings as top-down guarantors (the "Anchor Investors") (the "Directed Issue of Warrants"). In addition, the Board of Directors has proposed that an extraordinary general meeting resolves to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on a directed issue of up to 83 291 780 B-shares to the Anchor Investors, provided that the Anchor Investors have not received full allotment in the Rights Issue (the "Oversubscription Option"). The Rights Issue is covered to approximately SEK 80.1 million, corresponding to 100 percent through a combination of subscription and top-down and bottom-up guarantee undertakings. As compensation for the top-down guarantee undertakings in the Rights Issue, free warrants will be issued and allotted in the Directed Issue of Warrants. As compensation for the bottom-up guarantee undertakings, the guarantors will receive a cash compensation of eight percent of the respective guarantors' guaranteed amount. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release. The rationale of the Rights Issue is to (i) continue the Company's focused launch in the US, (ii) conduct service development within pharma, (iii) conduct commercialization in Europe through partnerships where agreements are already signed, and (iv) develop product and production capacity to meet expected volumes, customer needs, and regulatory requirements. The net proceeds from the Rights Issue are expected to cover the Company's working capital needs through Q3 of fiscal year 2026/27, by which time Biovica expects to become cash-flow positive.

Summary

The Board of Directors of Biovica has today, subject to an approval by an extraordinary general meeting, resolved to carry out a new issue of A-shares and B-shares of approximately SEK 80.1 million with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders and a directed issue of warrants of series TO 4 B to Anchor Investors with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

In addition, Biovica's Board of Directors has today proposed that an extraordinary general meeting resolves to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on a directed issue of a maximum of 83 291 780 B-shares to the Anchor Investors, provided that they have not received full allotment in the Rights Issue.

The extraordinary general meeting is intended to be held on 14 July 2025. Notice for the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release.

The rationale of the Rights Issue is to (i) continue the Company's focused launch in the US, (ii) conduct service development within pharma, (iii) conduct commercialization in Europe through partnerships where agreements are already signed, and (iv) develop product and production capacity to meet expected volumes, customer needs, and regulatory requirements. The purpose of the Directed Issue of Warrants is to issue warrants free of charge as compensation for top-down anchor guarantee undertakings in the Rights Issue.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue is SEK 0.63 per share.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue is expected to run during the period 18 July - 1 August 2025.

The record date for the right to participate in the Rights Issue is 16 July 2025.

The Company has received subscription undertakings of 16.7 million, top-down guarantee undertakings of SEK 52.5 million and bottom-up guarantee undertakings of SEK 10.9 million. The rights issue is hence guaranteed to SEK 80.1 million, corresponding to 100 percent of the Rights Issue.



The Company's CEO Anders Rylander has committed to subscribe for his full pro rata share in the transaction, corresponding to SEK 8 million. In addition, he will participate as a top guarantor, committing a further SEK 2 million.

A Dutch family office, HDF Impact BV, has committed to act as one of the largest guarantor in the guarantee consortium in the Rights Issue. As a result of its significant guarantee commitment, the family office is expected to become a major shareholder following the completion of the Rights Issue.

The Company has entered into a bridge loan agreement with the largest guarantor in the guarantee consortium, the Dutch family office HDF Impact BV, of up to SEK 10 million where repayment of the loan and accrued interest shall be made by set-off of the loan against payment for the subscription in accordance with the lender's guarantee commitment.

Biovica's CEO Anders Rylander comments: "During 2024, Biovica has laid the foundation for scaling up sales by reaching several key milestones. In the US, we have achieved clinical validation in collaboration with world-leading oncologists and institutions, obtained FDA approval, established a CMS/Medicare pricing, initiated commercial sales to more than 30 US hospitals, and formed strategic partnerships that enable us to scale further. Together with this fully underwritten share issue, we now have the opportunity to realize our vision - to improve treatment outcomes for patients, optimize care for providers, and create long-term shareholder value."

Company overview, background and rationale

Introduction

Biovica is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes blood-based diagnostic tests using biomarkers that improve the monitoring and evaluation of modern cancer treatments. The company's first product, DiviTum® TKa, has successfully demonstrated its ability to evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials and in July 2022 received FDA 510(k) clearance for monitoring treatment in patients with metastatic breast cancer. In 2024, clinical results were presented showing that DiviTum TKa also creates value when monitoring patients with early-stage breast cancer undergoing adjuvant therapy - significantly expanding its potential to benefit many more patients.

Established partnerships enable sales growth with existing organization

In recent months, Biovica has signed several key agreements that enable sales growth without expanding the current organization. In the US, two main agreements underpin this potential:

* An agreement with a major US health insurance and care provider, with revenues exceeding 100 BUSD, serving over 10 million Americans through its insurance policies.

* An agreement with Tempus AI, a health technology and precision medicine company that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve cancer care.

The US healthcare provider sees great potential in using DiviTum TKa, offering patients more personalized treatment while avoiding unnecessary costs. Usage has already begun and is expected to increase through a large-scale rollout involving a study of approximately 900 patients. This will generate both revenue for Biovica and valuable data for future expansion and potential inclusion in treatment guidelines.

In addition to this initial customer, there are several others in the same segment - so-called Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) - that could benefit similarly from DiviTum TKa. These potential clients will be a priority for Biovica's own sales team.

The agreement with Tempus AI enables a more than hundredfold increase in Biovica's sales force, as Tempus AI's sales representatives will also market DiviTum TKa. They will focus primarily on the community oncologist segment, which includes the largest patient volume. This is a segment that Tempus AI can reach more effectively than Biovica's current team. Tempus AI has a strong incentive, given both the direct margin they earn on DiviTum TKa and the expected boost to their existing product sales.

Biovica's current staffing and cost levels are expected to remain unchanged over the next 12 months.

Goals and Milestones

The Company refers to the press release with new financial targets and expected revenue distribution that was published by the Company on 10 June 2025.

Commercial launch and Market potential

Since receiving FDA clearance in July 2022, Biovica has reached several commercial milestones, including certification of its CLIA laboratory in San Diego.

Use of Proceeds

The expected net proceeds from the Rights Issue and TO3 B warrants will primarily be used for the following in order of priority as set out below:

(i) Continued focused launch in the US (~40%), including:

Funding the current sales and marketing organization (e.g., Sales, Market Access, Revenue Cycle). Laboratory personnel to perform analyses at the CLIA lab. Sales support for partners like Tempus AI.

(ii) Service development within pharma (~25%), to:

Further development of revenue-generating services (e.g., consulting and analysis for pharma partners) Establishing co-development projects to position DiviTum® TKa as a Companion Diagnostic (CDx) with pharma partners

(iii) Commercialization in Europe through partnerships where agreements are already signed (~5%).

(iv) Product and production capacity development to meet expected volumes, customer needs, and regulatory requirements (~30%).

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue - assuming full subscription as per commitments and guarantees - are expected to cover the Company's working capital needs through Q3 of fiscal year 2026/27, by which time Biovica expects to become cash-flow positive.

The Rights Issue

For the reasons set out above, the Company's Board of Directors, subject to an approval from an extraordinary general meeting, has decided to carry out the Rights Issue of approximately SEK 80.1 million before transaction costs. Those who are registered as shareholders in Biovica on the record date 16 July 2025 have preferential rights to subscribe for new A-shares and/or B-shares in Biovica in relation to their existing shareholding in the Company. Shareholders receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. The subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for new A-shares and/or B-shares in the Rights Issue, whereby ten (10) subscription rights give the shareholder the right to subscribe for thirteen (13) new A-shares and/or B-shares. In addition, investors are offered the possibility to apply for subscription of shares without subscription rights. The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set to SEK 0.63 per share.

Subscription for new A and/or B-shares shall be made during the period 18 July to 1 August 2025. Trading in subscription rights is expected to take place on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the period from 18 July to 26 July 2025 and trading in BTA (paid subscribed shares) is expected to occur between 18 July and 20 August 2025.

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish a disclosure document in the form prescribed by Regulation (EU) 2024/2809 ("Listing Act") Annex IX.

Bridge loan agreement

The Company has entered into a bridge loan agreement with the largest guarantor in the guarantee consortium, the Dutch family office HDF Impact BV, of up to SEK 10 million where repayment of the loan and accrued interest shall be made by set-off of the loan against payment for the subscription in accordance with the lender's guarantee commitment. The bridge loan carries an interest rate of 1.00 percent per 30-day period until the loan is repaid and a commitment fee of 1,00 percent of the loan amount.

Subscription and guarantee undertakings

Provided that the extraordinary general meeting approves the Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue, certain existing shareholders have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata share of the Rights Issue, corresponding to a total of approximately 21 percent, or approximately SEK 16.7 million of the Rights Issue. These shareholders have also undertaken to vote in favor of the Rights Issue at the extraordinary general meeting. These shareholders will not receive any compensation for subscribing for their respective pro rata shares of the Rights Issue. The Company's CEO Anders Rylander has committed to subscribe for his full pro rata share in the transaction, corresponding to SEK 8 million. In addition, he will participate as a top guarantor, committing a further SEK 2 million.

The Anchor Investors, consisting of several existing shareholders and external investors including the Dutch family office, HDF Impact BV entered into top-down guarantee undertakings for, in total, approximately 66 percent of the Rights Issue, corresponding to approximately SEK 52.5 million. As compensation, the Anchor Investors will receive one (1) warrant of series TO 4 B for each B-share that they undertake to subscribe for in the Rights Issue. In addition, certain external investors have entered into bottom-up guarantee undertakings that comprises of undertakings up to 10,900,000 SEK in the Rights Issue (excluding amounts covered by subscription commitments), which corresponds to approximately 14 percent of the Rights Issue. As compensation, these guarantors receive a cash compensation of eight (8) percent of the respective guarantor's guaranteed amount.

The Rights Issue is thus covered by subscription and guarantee undertakings of approximately SEK 80.1 million, corresponding to 100 percent of the Rights Issue.

Neither the subscription undertakings nor the guarantee commitments are secured by bank guarantee, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements. Further information regarding the parties who have entered into subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments will be provided in the Annex IX disclosure document that will be published prior the commencement of the subscription period.

Directed Issue of Warrants

Biovica's Board of Directors has, subject to subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting, resolved to carry out a new issue of warrants of series TO 4 B with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The warrants of series TO 4 B shall be issued, free of charge, as compensation for the above-mentioned guarantee undertakings in the Rights Issue. Each warrant of series TO 4 B entitles the holder to one (1) B-share in the Company at an exercise price of SEK 0.95 per B-share up to and including 30 June 2028 and SEK 1.25 per B-share from 1 July 2028 up to and including 30 June 2030.

Oversubscription Option

The Board of Directors of Biovica has proposed that an extraordinary general meeting resolves to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on a directed issue of a maximum of 83,291,780 B-shares, provided that those who have applied for subscription in the Rights Issue have not received full allotment, which shall be entitled to subscribe for shares under the authorisation. The subscription price for A-shares and B-shares issued under the authorisation as well as the terms and conditions for the Oversubscription Option shall, where applicable, correspond to those applicable to the Rights Issue.

Deviation from shareholders' preferential rights

The Board of Directors has carefully considered the possibility of financing the operations solely through the Rights Issue, but has concluded that the chosen structure is the best alternative for the Company and its shareholders. The Board of Directors considers it advantageous that the guarantors under the guarantee have the right to subscribe for warrants of series TO 4 B free of charge as the warrants constitute an integral and essential part of the compensation for the guarantee commitments which includes a right and obligation for the guarantors to subscribe for shares in the Company corresponding to the guaranteed amount, regardless of whether such subscription takes place under the Rights Issue or, in the event that the guarantors do not receive full allotment under the Rights Issue, through the Oversubscription Option. The Board of Directors considers that the implementation of the Rights Issue without the directed issue of warrants of series TO 4 B and the potential Oversubscription Option, would entail a risk that the Company would lose potential financing opportunities from long-term investors. Furthermore, the Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial advisors, considers that the alternative of carrying out a rights issue with customary terms and conditions and external guarantors would have entailed a higher dilution, a higher discount and a lower secured contribution of net proceeds - with the consequence that the financial targets set by the Company in connection with this Rights Issue could not reasonably have been achieved without additional financing. In light of the above, the Board of Directors considers, after an overall assessment, that the Rights Issue, in combination with the Directed Issue of Warrants and the potential Oversubscription Option, is the most advantageous alternative for the Company to raise capital in a cost and time efficient manner to strengthen the Company's financial position, while maintaining the most value in the Company and being most favorable for the Company's shareholders. The remuneration in the form of issued warrants free of charge has been determined in consultation with financial advisors and after arm's length negotiations with potential underwriters. Against this background, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that the remuneration has been determined on market terms and is deemed to reflect prevailing market conditions.

Extraordinary general meeting

The Board of Directors' resolutions regarding the Rights Issue, the Directed Issue of Warrants and the Oversubscription Option are subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 14 July 2025. A notice for the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release.

Lock-up undertakings

Prior to the execution of the Rights Issue, the Anchor Investors have undertaken not to dispose of any shares subscribed and allocated under the guarantee commitment in the Right Issue and Oversubscription Option up until the date following six months after the subscription period of the Rights Issue ends.

Share capital and dilution

Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the share capital will increase by approximately SEK 8,474,819.94, from approximately SEK 6,519,092.27 to approximately SEK 14,993,912.21, by issuing 127,122,299 new A-shares and B-shares, resulting in the total number of shares increasing from 97,786,384 to 224,908,683, divided (following rounding in each share class) into 14,423,973 A-shares and 210 484 709 B-shares. Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will have their shareholding diluted by up to 56.52 percent of the capital and approximately 69.70 percent of the votes in the Company (calculated on the total maximum number of outstanding shares in the Company after completion of the Rights Issue). These shareholders have the opportunity to compensate themselves financially for this dilution effect by selling the subscription rights received.

Indicative timetable for the Rights Issue

The below timetable for the Rights Issue is preliminary and may be adjusted.

14 July 2025 Extraordinary general meeting 14 July 2025 Last day of trading in the Company's shares, including the right to participate in the Rights Issue 15 July 2025 First day of trading in the Company's shares, excluding the right to participate in the Rights Issue 16 July 2025 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue with preferential rights 17 July 2025 Annex IX disclosure document relating to the Rights Issue is published 18 July - 26 July 2025 Trading in subscription rights 18 July - 1 August 2025 Subscription period 18 July - 20 August 2025 Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) 5 August 2025 Estimated announcement of outcome in the Rights Issue

Advisors

Zonda Partners AB acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Baker McKenzie acts as legal adviser to Biovica in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Rylander, VD

M: +46 76 666 16 47

E: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

M: +46 73 125 92 46

E: anders.moren@biovica.com

This information is inside information that Biovica International AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time specified by the Company's news distributor, MFN, at the time of publication of this press release.

About Biovica

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com.

