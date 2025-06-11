Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that trading of its common shares has resumed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol 8R20, following a successful change of business into a digital asset focused investment issuer.

"This resumption on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a key step in our broader international strategy," said Tim Chan, CEO of Universal Digital. "It reopens a channel for European investors to participate in our growth and supports our ambition to build a globally accessible digital investment platform."

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

