

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - WSP Group Limited or WSP UK', a wholly-owned subsidiary of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO), announced the recommended final cash acquisition of Ricardo plc (RCDO.L).



Under the terms of the offer, WSP UK will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Ricardo in an all-cash transaction. Ricardo shareholders will be entitled to receive 430 pence in cash for each Ricardo share held.



The final acquisition price represents a premium of approximately 28 per cent to the closing price of 335 pence per Ricardo share on 10 June 2025, being the last business day prior to the date of this announcement.



The acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Ricardo at approximately 281 million pounds.



The acquisition is currently expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.



