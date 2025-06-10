Effective after the close of business on Friday, August 29, 2025, Nasdaq will cease the calculation and dissemination of the following indexes:

Symbol Name NOMXIBB NASDAQ Iceland Benchmark Bonds NOMXIBBTA NASDAQ Iceland Benchmark Bonds - Total Amount NOMXINOM NASDAQ Iceland Nominal Benchmark Bonds NOMXINOMTA NASDAQ Iceland Nominal Benchmark Bonds - Total Amount NOMXIREAL NASDAQ Iceland Inflation-linked Benchmark Bond NOMXIREALTA NASDAQ Iceland Inflation-linked Benchmark Bond - Total Amount OMXI10YI OMXI 10-year indexed 10 years OMXI10YNI OMXI 10-year non-indexed 10 years OMXI1YNI OMXI 1-year non-indexed 1 year OMXI5YI OMXI 5-year indexed 5 years OMXI5YNI OMXI 5-year non-indexed 5 years

Nasdaq will cease the calculation and dissemination of index values and directory messages for the above indexes on the following Nasdaq proprietary index data services:

Nasdaq Global Index WatchSM(GWI)

For questions about Nasdaq index products, please contact exchange.ice@nasdaq.com