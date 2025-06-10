Effective after the close of business on Friday, August 29, 2025, Nasdaq will cease the calculation and dissemination of the following indexes:
|Symbol
|Name
|NOMXIBB
|NASDAQ Iceland Benchmark Bonds
|NOMXIBBTA
|NASDAQ Iceland Benchmark Bonds - Total Amount
|NOMXINOM
|NASDAQ Iceland Nominal Benchmark Bonds
|NOMXINOMTA
|NASDAQ Iceland Nominal Benchmark Bonds - Total Amount
|NOMXIREAL
|NASDAQ Iceland Inflation-linked Benchmark Bond
|NOMXIREALTA
|NASDAQ Iceland Inflation-linked Benchmark Bond - Total Amount
|OMXI10YI
|OMXI 10-year indexed 10 years
|OMXI10YNI
|OMXI 10-year non-indexed 10 years
|OMXI1YNI
|OMXI 1-year non-indexed 1 year
|OMXI5YI
|OMXI 5-year indexed 5 years
|OMXI5YNI
|OMXI 5-year non-indexed 5 years
Nasdaq will cease the calculation and dissemination of index values and directory messages for the above indexes on the following Nasdaq proprietary index data services:
- Nasdaq Global Index WatchSM(GWI)
For questions about Nasdaq index products, please contact exchange.ice@nasdaq.com
